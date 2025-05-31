 Skip navigation
Mao Saigo, U.S. Women's Open
Mao Saigo, seeking second major win of the season, leads Nelly Korda and Co. by three at U.S. Women's Open
U.S. Women's Open Presented By Ally 2025 - Round Two
Amari Avery in U.S. Women's Open contention using Gabriela Ruffels' clubs
nbc_imsa_detroitquali_250530.jpg
2025 IMSA Detroit starting lineup: Acura sweeps front row in taking first pole of season

Erin Hills has been a 'grueling test' at USWO
Erin Hills has been a ‘grueling test’ at USWO
korda_site.jpg
5 under Friday has Korda in position for weekend
nbc_golf_usword2_250530.jpg
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Women's Open, Round 2

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
All Scores

Dallas Wings rookie Paige Bueckers to miss at least 2 games while in WNBA’s concussion protocol

Published May 30, 2025 09:14 PM

ARLINGTON, Texas — Dallas Wings rookie Paige Bueckers will miss at least two games after being placed under the WNBA’s concussion protocol.

The Wings said Friday that Bueckers, the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft out of UConn, was put in concussion protocol after their 97-92 loss at Chicago on Thursday night. The team didn’t provide any specific details on what led to that move. She had 15 points, eight assists and five rebounds in the game.

Bueckers won’t play in Dallas’ home game Saturday against the Sky, or at Seattle on Tuesday night. She will be re-evaluated after that.

Dallas is off to a 1-5 start. Bueckers has averaged 14.7 points, 6.7 assists and 2.0 steals a game in her professional debut while playing a team-high 33.9 minutes per game.