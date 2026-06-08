How to watch the Indiana Fever vs Washington Mystics: TV/ live stream info for tonight’s game

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever take on Sonia Citron and the Washington Mystics tonight on NBCSN and Peacock, as the Commissioner’s Cup action continues.

The last time these two teams met was on May 15, and the matchup came down to the wire. Clark nailed a three-point shot with 1.7 seconds left in regulation to send the game to overtime, but the Mystics handled business in Indiana, winning 104-102.

Tonight, the Fever and Mystics will go head-to-head in the nation’s capital. Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET. See below to find out how to watch tonight’s Indiana Fever vs Washington Mystics game, as well as additional information on how to follow all of the exciting WNBA action on Peacock.

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Indiana Fever vs Washington Mystics Game Preview:

For the second straight year, the Indiana Fever are 5-5 through the first 10 games of the season. Kelsey Mitchell has been the driving force behind Indiana’s offense, which ranks third in the league in scoring at 89.2 points per game. The three-time WNBA All-Star is currently averaging 21.0 ppg, putting her on pace for a career-high.

Clark is right behind Mitchell in scoring with 18.7 ppg in the nine games she’s played in this season.

However, the Fever are still struggling on the defensive end. Indiana has allowed 86.6 points per game — the fifth-worst in the league — across its opening 10 games.

The team’s defensive woes, paired with last week’s heated exchange between Clark and head coach Stephanie White during the team’s loss to Portland on May 30th, have led to increased scrutiny.

“I’m going to say this in the nicest way possible, but hopefully it makes a lot of people just be quiet. I know there’s always going to be conversation, and I totally respect that... but the sky is not falling,” Clark said last Thursday after the team’s 83-71 win against Atlanta.

“There’s always going to be people who analyze every single thing that we do, and we would never change that. People always make up stories about where our locker room is, what my teammates think, what I think, or what our coaches think, but this group is connected. We hadn’t been playing our best basketball, and even though we played it for one game tonight, that doesn’t mean we’re where we want to be, but it also shows what we’re capable of and what we can do.”

Indiana followed up that win with an 83-75 loss to New York on Saturday night.

The defending WNBA Commissioners Cup champions look to become the first team in WNBA history to repeat as tournament champions.

RELATED: Frustration in Indiana: Analysts break down Caitlin Clark, Stephanie White situation after Fever loss to Fire

With the youngest roster in the league — an average age of 23 years and 160 days — the Washington Mystics look to find consistency and make the playoffs for the first time since 2023. Second-year guard Sonia Citron leads Washington in scoring with 17.8 points per game. All-Star forward Kiki Iriafen and Shakira Austin are tied for second with 16.0 points per game.

The Mystics lead the league in points in the paint (43.8) but have struggled from beyond the arc, ranking third-worst in the league in three-point shooting percentage (27.6%).

How to watch Indiana Fever vs Washington Mystics:

When: Tonight, Monday, June 8

Tonight, Monday, June 8 Where: CareFirst Arena, Washington D.C.

CareFirst Arena, Washington D.C. Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCSN

NBCSN Live Stream: Peacock

How to watch the WNBA on Peacock:

Peacock will stream nationally televised WNBA regular‑season games that air across NBC, as well as Peacock exclusives. These include 22 national WNBA games per season shared across Peacock and NBC. Peacock will also stream select WNBA Playoff games. See below for the full schedule.

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Who are the on-air talent for WNBA coverage?

Sue Bird and Cheryl Miller will serve as studio analysts; Maria Taylor and LaChina Robinson as studio hosts; LaChina Robinson and Sarah Kustok as game analysts; and Zora Stephenson, Noah Eagle, and Michael Grady as play-by-play voices. Ashley ShahAhmadi, Jordan Cornette, and Caroline Pineda as courtside reporters.

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