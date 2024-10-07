 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Las Vegas Aces
Changes are coming to Aces after they fall short of three-peat
Sun Lynx
Sun visit the Lynx as teams square off in decisive Game 5 with trip to the WNBA Finals on the line
Taylor Fritz
Fritz and Dimitrov finally advance at rain-soaked Shanghai Masters

Top Clips

nbc_dps_diegopavia_241007.jpg
Pavia: Alabama ‘were talking crazy’ pregame
nbc_dps_louisriddick_241007.jpg
Watson’s contract situation is ‘worst in sports’
nbc_pl_postecogloujpwq_24100.JPG
Spurs ‘didn’t do the basics’ against Brighton

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Las Vegas Aces
Changes are coming to Aces after they fall short of three-peat
Sun Lynx
Sun visit the Lynx as teams square off in decisive Game 5 with trip to the WNBA Finals on the line
Taylor Fritz
Fritz and Dimitrov finally advance at rain-soaked Shanghai Masters

Top Clips

nbc_dps_diegopavia_241007.jpg
Pavia: Alabama ‘were talking crazy’ pregame
nbc_dps_louisriddick_241007.jpg
Watson’s contract situation is ‘worst in sports’
nbc_pl_postecogloujpwq_24100.JPG
Spurs ‘didn’t do the basics’ against Brighton

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Liberty aren’t celebrating beating Aces with WNBA Finals on the horizon

  
Published October 7, 2024 12:08 PM
New York Liberty

Oct 1, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) celebrates after defeating the Las Vegas Aces 88-84 in game two of the 2024 WNBA Semi-finals at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Wendell Cruz/Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

LAS VEGAS — The celebration was relatively muted given how long the Liberty had waited to exact revenge on the Aces for beating New York on its home court in last year’s WNBA Finals.

Except the 76-62 victory wasn’t exactly the moment the Liberty have dreamed about.

They are three victories from making that vision a reality and will have home-court advantage in the best-of-five series against the Connecticut Sun or Minnesota Lynx.

“We went to the finals last year,” Breanna Stewart said. “We didn’t do nothing.”

The Liberty have spent nearly a year using that finals loss to a short-handed Las Vegas team playing with a sharp focus in establishing the league’s best record. Coming up two wins short of a championship won’t be good enough this year.

So as satisfying as it was to beat the Aces, it’s not the title.

The Liberty not only have last year’s close call hanging in the shadows, but there also is the organization’s oh-so-close history. New York went to the finals in three of the league’s first four years and lost each time to the Houston Comets. Then the Liberty lost two years later to the Los Angeles Sparks.

Maybe this is the year they get it done.

One major advantage in wrapping up the series against Las Vegas in four games was it gives New York extra time to rest while the Sun and Lynx play a winner-takes-all Game 5. Then the winner will have to travel from Minneapolis.

“This playoff schedule is extremely condensed,” Stewart said. “If you go to Game 5, you have one day to prepare for Game 1 of the finals. That’s insane.”

Insane also might be an apt description of Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, which is drawing large, energetic crowds sprinkled with celebrities, including noted courtside spectator Spike Lee.

Now that the Liberty are back in the finals, expect the buzz to grow even louder.

“I hope it’s sold out,” Stewart said. “I hope it’s 18,000. Home-court advantage is a real thing, especially when you get to this point because it’s so loud that you can’t hear. Especially for us in Game 3, it was so loud here (in Las Vegas) we could not hear, and that’s toughness of going on the road.”