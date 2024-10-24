 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Tayven Jackson
No. 13 Indiana will lean on Tayven Jackson to keep unbeaten record intact against Washington
Marcus Freeman
No. 12 Notre Dame to play No. 24 Navy at MetLife Stadium
VOLLEYBALL-OLY-PARIS-2024-USA-ITA
Karch Kiraly named U.S. men’s volleyball head coach, symmetry for 2028 LA Olympics

Top Clips

nbc_dls_loadmanagment_241024.jpg
What are biggest Eastern Conference storylines?
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_241024.jpg
Week 8 TNF best bets: Roll with Jefferson, Darnold
nbc_dls_heatvsmagic_241024.jpg
Tache: ‘The Orlando Magic have arrived’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Tayven Jackson
No. 13 Indiana will lean on Tayven Jackson to keep unbeaten record intact against Washington
Marcus Freeman
No. 12 Notre Dame to play No. 24 Navy at MetLife Stadium
VOLLEYBALL-OLY-PARIS-2024-USA-ITA
Karch Kiraly named U.S. men’s volleyball head coach, symmetry for 2028 LA Olympics

Top Clips

nbc_dls_loadmanagment_241024.jpg
What are biggest Eastern Conference storylines?
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_241024.jpg
Week 8 TNF best bets: Roll with Jefferson, Darnold
nbc_dls_heatvsmagic_241024.jpg
Tache: ‘The Orlando Magic have arrived’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

New York Liberty honored with ticker-tape parade in Canyon of Heroes

  
Published October 24, 2024 01:59 PM

NEW YORK — Jonquel Jones, Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu and their New York teammates were showered in ticker-tape as the Liberty celebrated winning the WNBA title in the Canyon of Heroes in downtown Manhattan.

New York Sen. Chuck Schumer, Gov. Kathy Hochul and New York City Mayor Eric Adams joined the thousands who lined the streets.

The Liberty won the franchise’s first championship, beating the Minnesota Lynx in overtime in a decisive Game 5 of the WNBA Finals at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

There have been over 200 ticker-tape parades in New York. The most recent to honor a women’s sports team came in 2019 when the U.S. soccer team won the World Cup. Two years later, there was a parade to honor essential workers and first responders for their service during the coronavirus pandemic.

Not all New York sports champions have gotten the honor of the ticker-tape parade. The New York City FC won their first Major League Soccer championship in 2021, but only received a celebration at City Hall. Last year, NY/NJ Gotham FC won the championship of the NWSL woman’s pro soccer league, but also didn’t get a ticker-tape parade.