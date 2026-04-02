WNBA 2026 Expansion Draft: How it works, key dates, draft order, stream info
The two newest WNBA franchises, the Portland Fire and Toronto Tempo, are gearing up to add to their rosters in 2026 WNBA Expansion Draft. Read below to learn more about how this year’s Expansion Draft will work, including the draft order and key dates.
When is the 2026 WNBA Expansion Draft?
The 2026 WNBA Expansion Draft is set for Friday, April 3 at 3:30 PM ET.
How to watch 2026 WNBA Expansion Draft
- When: Friday, April 3
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
Who gets first pick in the 2026 Expansion Draft?
After a coin toss on March 27, it was decided that the Portland Fire will have the first pick in the Expansion Draft, after the Toronto Tempo chose to receive the sixth pick in the first round of the WNBA Draft on April 13.
The Fire will have the seventh pick in the first round of the WNBA Draft and the two teams will alternate the sixth and seventh picks in the rounds that follow.
How does the Expansion Draft work?
The 2026 Expansion Draft will have two rounds of up to 12 picks each, where the Fire and Tempo will be able to pick from a pool of players who have been made available by the current 13 teams.
Current teams were required to submit a roster list to the league by March 29, outlining every player each team had the rights to on the final day of the 2025 season.
Current teams can select a maximum of five “Protected Players” each, who cannot get selected by the Fire or Tempo in the Expansion Draft.
Players who have played five or more years in the league by the end of the 2025 season are designated as a “Potential Unrestricted Free Agent.” The Fire and Tempo are only able to select one of these designated players.
Ahead of the Expansion Draft, the Fire and Tempo are able to make trades with current teams, including selecting an Unprotected Player and trading them to a different team, and agreeing to pick or not pick a player from the trading team’s Unprotected List.
What is the Expansion Draft order?
Round 1 (Picks 1-12)
1. Portland
2. Toronto
3. Portland
4. Toronto
5. Portland
6. Toronto
7. Portland
8. Toronto
9. Portland
10. Toronto
11. Portland
12. Toronto
Round 2 (Picks 13-24)
13. Toronto
14. Portland
15. Toronto
16. Portland
17. Toronto
18. Portland
19. Toronto
20. Portland
21. Toronto
22. Portland
23. Toronto
24. Portland
How to watch the 2026 WNBA Expansion Draft:
When: 3:30pm ET on April 3
Stream/watch: ESPN