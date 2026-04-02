WNBA 2026 Expansion Draft: How it works, key dates, draft order, stream info

The two newest WNBA franchises, the Portland Fire and Toronto Tempo, are gearing up to add to their rosters in 2026 WNBA Expansion Draft. Read below to learn more about how this year’s Expansion Draft will work, including the draft order and key dates.

2026 WNBA season key dates: Expansion Draft, WNBA Draft, Free Agency, Season Tipoff & more As the WNBA’s new CBA begins to get set into place, players and fans alike can begin to turn their attention to a jam-packed offseason, including the 2026 Draft and a historic Free Agency.

When is the 2026 WNBA Expansion Draft?

The 2026 WNBA Expansion Draft is set for Friday, April 3 at 3:30 PM ET.

How to watch 2026 WNBA Expansion Draft

When: Friday, April 3

Friday, April 3 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Who gets first pick in the 2026 Expansion Draft?

After a coin toss on March 27, it was decided that the Portland Fire will have the first pick in the Expansion Draft, after the Toronto Tempo chose to receive the sixth pick in the first round of the WNBA Draft on April 13.

The Fire will have the seventh pick in the first round of the WNBA Draft and the two teams will alternate the sixth and seventh picks in the rounds that follow.

Toronto chooses to pick 6th in WNBA draft instead of 1st in expansion draft after winning coin flip The Tempo won the right to choose which option it wanted when a silver dollar was flipped on a Zoom call and came up Toronto’s way.

How does the Expansion Draft work?

The 2026 Expansion Draft will have two rounds of up to 12 picks each, where the Fire and Tempo will be able to pick from a pool of players who have been made available by the current 13 teams.

Current teams were required to submit a roster list to the league by March 29, outlining every player each team had the rights to on the final day of the 2025 season.

Current teams can select a maximum of five “Protected Players” each, who cannot get selected by the Fire or Tempo in the Expansion Draft.

Players who have played five or more years in the league by the end of the 2025 season are designated as a “Potential Unrestricted Free Agent.” The Fire and Tempo are only able to select one of these designated players.

Ahead of the Expansion Draft, the Fire and Tempo are able to make trades with current teams, including selecting an Unprotected Player and trading them to a different team, and agreeing to pick or not pick a player from the trading team’s Unprotected List.

What is the Expansion Draft order?

Round 1 (Picks 1-12)

1. Portland

2. Toronto

3. Portland

4. Toronto

5. Portland

6. Toronto

7. Portland

8. Toronto

9. Portland

10. Toronto

11. Portland

12. Toronto

Round 2 (Picks 13-24)

13. Toronto

14. Portland

15. Toronto

16. Portland

17. Toronto

18. Portland

19. Toronto

20. Portland

21. Toronto

22. Portland

23. Toronto

24. Portland

How to watch the 2026 WNBA Expansion Draft:

When: 3:30pm ET on April 3

Stream/watch: ESPN