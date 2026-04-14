A look around the league in advance of the start of the 2026 WNBA season.
2026 WNBA Draft adds to league intrigue
Natalie Esquire and Terrika Foster-Brasby recap the 2026 WNBA Draft, from the impeccable looks to the most interesting selections.
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2026 WNBA Draft adds to league intrigue
2026 WNBA Draft adds to league intrigue
Natalie Esquire and Terrika Foster-Brasby recap the 2026 WNBA Draft, from the impeccable looks to the most interesting selections.
Flau’jae trade leads ‘surprising’ draft moments
Flau'jae trade leads 'surprising' draft moments
Natalie Esquire, Meghan McKeown and Trysta Krick reflect on teams that could have had more success in the 2026 WNBA Draft.
WNBA Draft: Wings, Mystics and UCLA win big
WNBA Draft: Wings, Mystics and UCLA win big
Natalie Esquire, Meghan McKeown and Trysta Krick unpack the winners of the 2026 WNBA Draft, including the Dallas Wings taking Azzi Fudd as No. 1 and UCLA breaking draft records.
Players, owners, fans ‘lacking trust’ in Englebert
Players, owners, fans 'lacking trust' in Englebert
Natalie Esquire and Terrika Foster-Brasby take a look at WNBA commissioner Cathy Englebert's relationship with players and owners amid CBA negotiations and what has come to light following Napheesa Collier's statement.
Aces’ ‘level of resiliency’ to claim third title
Aces' 'level of resiliency' to claim third title
Natalie Esquire and Terrika Foster-Brasby reflect on the Las Vegas Aces' third championship title in four years, including the impact of top players like Chelsea Grey, A'ja Wilson and Jewell Loyd.
Highlights: Aces win game four, sweep WNBA finals
Highlights: Aces win game four, sweep WNBA finals
Watch highlights from game four of the WNBA Finals as the Las Vegas Aces clinch the title, defeating the Phoenix Mercury 97-86.
Wilson’s GOAT case rises; Mercury face elimination
Wilson's GOAT case rises; Mercury face elimination
Natalie Esquire and Khristina Williams react to the Aces beating the Mercury in Game 3 of the WNBA Finals, analyzing A'ja Wilson's clutch game-winning shot and debating if she is the greatest player in league history.
Gold-Onwude: Wilson’s game-winner was ‘iconic’
Gold-Onwude: Wilson's game-winner was 'iconic'
Ros Gold-Onwude joins Dan Le Batard to talk about the WNBA Finals between the Mercury and Aces, applauding A'ja Wilson for her heroic game-winning shot in Game 3 and analyzing how the media covers women's basketball.
Highlights: Aces stun PHX in last second of Game 3
Highlights: Aces stun PHX in last second of Game 3
Lead by A'ja Wilson, the Las Vegas Aces stunned the Phoenix Mercury at home in the final seconds of Game 3. The Aces lead the 2025 WNBA Finals 3-0, with Game 4 coming up on Friday, Oct. 10 at 8pm ET.