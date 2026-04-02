2026 Women’s Final Four odds, betting: Expert picks, best bets, predictions, parlays for UCLA vs. Texas

The second game of Friday’s Women’s Final Four features UCLA and Texas. These schools may not bring the decades of success that the Gamecocks and Huskies bring to the party, but the Bruins and the Longhorns have all the ingredients to claim the national title. This is a matchup of contrasting styles, with Texas’s chaotic pressure facing UCLA’s disciplined structure.

As noted, Texas, led by Head Coach Vic Schaefer, thrives on forcing turnovers and a high-paced transition offense. Madison Booker leads the Longhorns. The junior is averaging 19.3 points per game. Guards Rori Harmon and Jordan Lee possess a unique ability to speed up the game and disrupt the rhythm of their opponent. This will be critical against a UCLA team that prefers more of a half-court game. Controlling tempo is key for UCLA and that half-court game because their offense revolves around Lauren Betts. The 6’7” senior out of Centennial, CO is averaging 17.2 points and 8.6 rebounds per game. Head Coach Cori Close will look to guards Kiki Rice and Gabriela Jaquez to handle the swarming and pressing Texas defense and establish a rhythm and flow for the Bruins’ offense as they have all season.

These teams have already played once this season with the Bruins looking to avenge their lone loss of the season, a 76-65 setback to Texas back in November. The Longhorns jumped out to a t10-point lead after the first quarter and were up 20 at halftime. Texas was able to neutralize Betts (limited to eight points and seven rebounds) and force the Bruins into 20 turnovers with their relentless pressure on the perimeter. UCLA is far more battle-tested now, but they will have to be able to handle that constant pressure if they want to advance.

The Bruins have never played in the NCAA Championship game. The Longhorns have not played in the season’s final game since 1986.

Lets take a closer look at tonight’s matchup and take into consideration lineups, injuries, and other factors affecting the line and total.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds courtesy of DraftKings recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game Details and How to Watch Live: UCLA vs. Texas

Date: Friday, April 3, 2026

Friday, April 3, 2026 Time: 9:30PM EST

9:30PM EST Site: Mortgage Matchup Center

Mortgage Matchup Center City: Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix, AZ Network/Streaming: ESPN

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Game Odds: UCLA Bruins vs. Texas Longhorns

The latest odds as of Thursday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: UCLA Bruins (+114), Texas Longhorns (-135)

UCLA Bruins (+114), Texas Longhorns (-135) Spread: Texas -1.5

Texas -1.5 Total: 133.5

This game opened Texas -1.5 with the Total set at 134.5.

Be sure to check out DraftKings for all the latest game odds & player props for every matchup this week on the NCAA Basketball schedule!

Expected Starting Lineups: UCLA vs. Texas

UCLA Bruins

G Gabriela Jaquez

G Gianna Kneepkens

G Charlisse Leger-Walker

G Kiki Rice

C Lauren Betts

Texas Longhorns

G Jordan Lee

G Rori Harmon

F Breya Cunningham

F Madison Booker

F Justice Carlton

Texas looks for edge on UCLA again in Final Four Natalie Esquire, Terrika Foster-Brasby and Nicole Auerbach analyze the matchup between UCLA and Texas after the Longhorns handed the Bruins their only loss of this season.

Important stats, trends and insights: UCLA vs. Texas

Madison Booker was 8-13 from the field (0-3 from deep) against Michigan in the Elite Eight

was 8-13 from the field (0-3 from deep) against Michigan in the Elite Eight The Longhorns have won their four Tournament games by an average of 35.5 points per game

Jordan Lee was 2-17 from the field (0-8 from deep) against Michigan

was 2-17 from the field (0-8 from deep) against Michigan The Bruins have won their four Tournament games by an average of 27 points per game

Lauren Betts is shooting 70.1% from the field (40-54) in the NCAA Tournament

is shooting 70.1% from the field (40-54) in the NCAA Tournament Gianna Kneepkens has scored a total of just 12 points over the last 2 games

Rotoworld Best Bet

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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.



Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between UCLA and Texas:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on Texas on the Moneyline

Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on Texas on the Moneyline Spread: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on Texas -1.5

Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on Texas -1.5 Total: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total UNDER 133.5

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