 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Los Angeles Angels at Chicago Cubs
Mariners get infielder Miles Mastrobuoni from the Cubs for cash
Baseball: World Baseball Classic - Semifinal Japan vs Mexico
Japanese phenom Roki Sasaki’s MLB deal could spur chaos in Latin America. Here’s why
76th U.S. Junior Amateur Championship - Day Three
At site of Nick Dunlap’s historic win, teen Blades Brown itching to compete in pro debut

Top Clips

GettyImages-2193377861_copy.jpg
PL Update: Liverpool share spoils with Forest
nbc_moto_dakar_stage9intrv_250114.jpg
Dakar Stage 9 proved hard to navigate for racers
tiger.JPG
New book shows deep insight of Tiger’s career

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Los Angeles Angels at Chicago Cubs
Mariners get infielder Miles Mastrobuoni from the Cubs for cash
Baseball: World Baseball Classic - Semifinal Japan vs Mexico
Japanese phenom Roki Sasaki’s MLB deal could spur chaos in Latin America. Here’s why
76th U.S. Junior Amateur Championship - Day Three
At site of Nick Dunlap’s historic win, teen Blades Brown itching to compete in pro debut

Top Clips

GettyImages-2193377861_copy.jpg
PL Update: Liverpool share spoils with Forest
nbc_moto_dakar_stage9intrv_250114.jpg
Dakar Stage 9 proved hard to navigate for racers
tiger.JPG
New book shows deep insight of Tiger’s career

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores

Aneesah Morrow gets 23 points, 15 rebounds as undefeated No. 5 LSU beats Vanderbilt 83-77

  
Published January 13, 2025 11:05 PM
2024 LSU Archive

BATON ROUGE, LA - JANUARY 5: Aneesah Morrow #24 of the LSU Tigers in action against the Auburn Tigers on January 5, 2025 at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Kristen Young/University Images via Getty Images)

University Images via Getty Images

BATON ROUGE, La. — Flau’Jae Johnson scored 25 points and Aneesah Morrow scored 23 points, and the undefeated No. 5 Tigers held off Vanderbilt 83-77 on Monday night.

In a game that featured 13 lead changes with neither team leading by more than six points, Johnson and Morrow combined for 10 of LSU’s last 12 points. The final two were a pair of free throws by Mikaylah Williams, who finished with 20 points as the Tigers (19-0, 4-0 SEC) extended their second-best start in school history.

Vanderbilt (14-4, 1-3) was led by Khamil Pierre’s game-high 28 points and team-high eight rebounds. Iyana Moore added 23 points.

Takeaways

Vanderbilt: The Commodores took advantage of LSU’s overaggressive drives in the first half. They drew five charging fouls from the Tigers, including four in the second quarter, erasing LSU’s 6-point lead for a 37-37 tie at halftime.

LSU: The Tigers’ 45-25 rebounding domination was more than just Morrow collecting 15 rebounds to become the eighth player in NCAA Division I history to score 2,500 points and grab 1,500 rebounds. LSU’s three primary backcourt players — Johnson, Williams and Kailyn Gilbert — combined for 13 rebounds.

Key moment

Johnson missed a driving layup through traffic after a second-chance rebound, but Morrow got the offensive rebound and putback for a 79-74 lead with 59 seconds left to play.

Key stat

After opening SEC play shooting 9 of 23 in 3-pointers against Arkansas, LSU is now 4 for 23 in its last three games. The Tigers went 3 for 9 in 3s against Vanderbilt.

Up next

On Sunday, LSU plays at Florida while Vanderbilt hosts No. 15 Tennessee.