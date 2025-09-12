 Skip navigation
Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Former Syracuse basketball star Tiana Mangakahia dies at 30 after long battle with cancer

  
Published September 12, 2025 01:59 PM
NCAA Womens Basketball: NC State at Syracuse

Feb 28, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange guard Tiana Mangakahia (4) dribbles up the court against the NC State Wolfpack during the first half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Rich Barnes/Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Tiana Mangakahia, a former Syracuse star who played professional basketball in Russia, France and her home country of Australia, has died after a long battle with cancer, her family announced Friday. She was 30.

“We are heartbroken to share the passing of our beautiful Tiana Mangakahia,” her family wrote on her social media account. “She left us on (Thursday), surrounded by family, friends and lots of love. Tiana was a shining light who touched the lives of everyone she met with her kindness, strength, and warmth. She fought right till the very end, showing courage and grace beyond words.”

Mangakahia was diagnosed in June 2019 and went through eight rounds of chemotherapy and two operations. She put her WNBA ambitions on hold in April of that year and chose to return to Syracuse for her final year of eligibility.

“Syracuse Athletics mourns the passing of Tiana Mangakahia,” Syracuse director of athletics John Wildhack said in a statement. “Tiana defined courage, inspiration and passion. An All-American on the basketball court, she was an even better person off the court.”

After her college career ended, Mangakahia played professionally in Russia, France and Australia. Unfortunately, a fresh cancer diagnosis forced her to take a break from playing and move into coaching.

The Sydney Kings men’s team and Sydney Flames women’s team had a double-header last year that served as a breast cancer awareness fundraiser for Mangakahia. She was an assistant with the Flames at the time.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Tiana Mangakahia,” Basketball Australia said in a statement. “Tiana inspired us all with her courage and resilience as she faced a second battle with breast cancer. Her return to the court in the NBL1 earlier this year with the Southern Districts Spartans was a powerful reflection of her strength, determination, and enduring love for the game.”