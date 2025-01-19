 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Farmers Insurance Open - Final Round
Farmers Insurance Open 2025: Tee times, groupings, how to watch the second round
GOLF: JAN 25 PGA Farmers Insurance Open
Farmers Insurance Open 2025: Tee times, groupings, how to watch the first round
AUTO: OCT 06 NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500
Five NASCAR Cup drivers with something to prove in 2025 season

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_rutgerspsu_250120.jpg
Highlights: Penn State fends off Rutgers
nbc_cbb_bestinbig10_v2_250120.jpg
Who is the best team in the Big Ten?
rutgers_rose_mpx.jpg
Big Ten challenging Harper, Bailey at Rutgers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Farmers Insurance Open - Final Round
Farmers Insurance Open 2025: Tee times, groupings, how to watch the second round
GOLF: JAN 25 PGA Farmers Insurance Open
Farmers Insurance Open 2025: Tee times, groupings, how to watch the first round
AUTO: OCT 06 NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500
Five NASCAR Cup drivers with something to prove in 2025 season

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_rutgerspsu_250120.jpg
Highlights: Penn State fends off Rutgers
nbc_cbb_bestinbig10_v2_250120.jpg
Who is the best team in the Big Ten?
rutgers_rose_mpx.jpg
Big Ten challenging Harper, Bailey at Rutgers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores

Heard has 23 points, No. 24 Oklahoma State women race past UCF 72-58

  
Published January 19, 2025 10:28 AM
Syndication: The Oklahoman

Oklahoma State guard Stailee Heard (32) looks to pass in the second quarter during an NCAA women’s basketball game between Oklahoma State and McNeese at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Okla., on Monday, Dec. 16, 2024.

NATHAN J. FISH/THE OKLAHOMAN/NATHAN J. FISH/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

ORLANDO, Fla. — Stailee Heard scored 23 points with 10 rebounds, four steals and three assists and No. 24 Oklahoma State cruised to a 72-58 win over UCF on Saturday.

The Cowgirls bounced back after falling 79-76 at Houston in their first game as a ranked team in almost five years.

Anna Gret Asi added 15 points for Oklahoma State (15-3, 5-2 Big 12 Conference), Tenin Magassa added 12 and Micah Gray 11. Heard had her seventh double-double of the season. It was Jacie Hoyt’s 50th win as coach of the Cowgirls.

Adeang Ring scored 12 points for the Knights (7-10, 0-7), who lost their eighth straight. They went 3 of 18 from 3-point range and had 23 turnovers.

Heard had 16 points at the half on 7-of-11 shooting as the Cowgirls took a 41-26 lead. Oklahoma State was 6 of 18 from 3-point range and shot 50% overall and had a 14-2 edge in points off turnovers.

Emely Rodriguez converted a three-point play for UCF’s only lead at 3-2. Asi then hit a 3-pointer to start an 11-0 run. It was 25-14 after one quarter.

Rodriguez hit a jumper early in the second quarter to get the Knights within nine but a 12-3 run put the Oklahoma State lead into double figures at the half.

The Cowgirls were just 6 of 16 in the third quarter but four of the makes were 3s, stretching the lead to 58-36. The lead reached 28 in the fourth quarter but the Knights closed the game on a 16-3 run.

No. 10 TCU is at Oklahoma State on Wednesday. UCF plays at Iowa State next Saturday.