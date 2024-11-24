 Skip navigation
Hidalgo leads No. 6 Notre Dame over Watkins, No. 3 USC

  
Published November 23, 2024 07:42 PM

LOS ANGELES — Hannah Hidalgo scored 24 points and No. 6 Notre Dame defeated JuJu Watkins and third-ranked Southern California 74-61 on Saturday in a marquee matchup on the West Coast.

Watkins and the Trojans (4-1) fell behind early and were down 21 points in the fourth quarter. She had 24 points, six rebounds and five assists.

Hidalgo came out shooting well, hitting 5 of 8 from the floor in the first quarter and had 16 points at the break. She added six rebounds and eight assists. Hidalgo’s backcourt mate, Olivia Miles, added 20 points, eight rebounds and seven assists for the Fighting Irish (5-0).

Even though Hidalgo outshone her, Watkins’ imprint was all over the game. A documentary about her life aired on NBC leading into the nationally televised game.

A buzz arose when Snoop Dogg walked in shortly before tipoff wearing a jacket in USC colors with Watkins’ name and number on the front and back. Her sister, Mali, sang the national anthem.

Takeaways

Notre Dame: The Irish struck quickly, racing to a 20-10 lead in the opening quarter. Even after cooling off a bit, they never trailed and stayed poised when the Trojans got within three in the second and third quarters.

USC: The Trojans were without starting guard Kennedy Smith, whose defense on Hidalgo would have proven valuable. It was announced shortly before tipoff that she had a surgical procedure and will return at some point this season

Key moment

The Trojans got within three points three times but the Irish remained poised and never gave up the lead.

Key stats

Notre Dame’s defense forced the Trojans into 21 turnovers, which led to 22 points for the Irish. Watkins, Kaleigh Heckel and Talia von Oelhoffen had five each. USC was just 1 of 13 from 3-point range

Up next

Notre Dame plays TCU on Nov. 29 in the Cayman Islands Classic. USC plays Seton Hall in the Women’s Acrisure Holiday Invitational on Nov. 27 in Palm Desert, California.