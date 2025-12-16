How to watch Marquette vs. No. 1 UConn: TV, live stream info, storylines for Wednesday’s game

In a matchup of Big East unbeatens in women’s basketball on Peacock, top-ranked UConn will play host Wednesday night to Marquette in Hartford, Connecticut.

The Huskies (2-0 Big East, 10-0 overall), who will be aiming to win their 50th consecutive game in the Big East, are heavily favored after winning by at least 28 points in eight of 10 victories. Their only win by less than double digits was a 72-69 victory over No. 6 Michigan.

The Golden Eagles (2-0, 7-3) have struggled on the road this season, losing by 43 points at Minnesota and also suffering defeats to Iowa State and Gonzaga at the Coconut Hoops tournament in Florida.

UConn is 22-1 all time against Marquette, whose lone victory came in Feburary 2023. The Huskies won 92-57 in their most recent meeting to close the 2024-25 regular season.

More information below on Marquette and UConn and how to watch the game.

Marquette:

As the only team in the nation to return its entire roster from last season, the Golden Eagles have employed the same starting lineup for 26 consecutive games.

The experience has been a plus for Marquette, which is coming off an 89-42 home victory over Le Moyne and beat Wisconsin in an overtime win at home last month. The Golden Eagles, who are in their second season under Cara Consuegra, have opened their Big East schedule with convincing victories over DePaul (by a 31-point margin) and Butler (by 25 points).

Junior forward Skylar Forbes leads the team at 15.8 points per game, and junior guard Halle Vice (13.2 ppg) had a game-high 23 points against Le Moyne. Lee Volker also averages in double figures for Marquette, which was picked to finish second in the Big East preseason poll.

No. 1 UConn:

The Huskies return to Connecticut after a 79-51 victory last Saturday over USC that snapped the Trojans’ 20-game home winning streak. Marquette will be the tune-up for another nonconference test Saturday for UConn against No. 11 Iowa in Brooklyn, New York.

The defending national champion Huskies are in their 41st season under coach Geno Auriemma, whose record 1,260 victories include six perfect seasons (most recently in 2016), 12 national titles and 24 Final Four appearances.

Sophomore forward Sarah Strong (17.5 points per game, 8.7 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 3.4 steals, 2.0 blocks) is an offensive and defensive catalyst for UConn, which is led in scoring by Azzi Fudd (18.1 ppg). Ashlynn Shade (15 points) and Blanca Quinonez (12 points) also scored in double figures against USC.

How to watch Marquette vs. No. 1 UConn:

When: Wednesday, Dec. 17

Wednesday, Dec. 17 Where: PeoplesBank Arena in Hartford, Connecticut

PeoplesBank Arena in Hartford, Connecticut Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET YouTubeTV : NBCSN

: NBCSN Live Stream: Peacock

