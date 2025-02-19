How to watch No. 22 Michigan State vs No. 4 USC: Live stream, preview for tonight’s game

No. 22 Michigan State takes on No. 4 USC tonight’s Big Ten women’s basketball showdown on Peacock. Tonight’s game marks the fourth ever meeting between the two programs and the first in Los Angeles in 33 years.

Coverage for tonight’s Michigan State vs USC game begins at 9:00 PM ET with Big College Countdown. See below to find out how to watch the game, as well as additional information on how you can follow all of the Big Ten college basketball action this season.

The Spartans are coming off a 75-69 loss to UCLA on Sunday and now sit outside the top four in conference standings, having lost three of their last five games.

Junior guard Theryn Hallock led the Spartans with 19 points, 4 assists, and 3 steals in the loss, while graduate guard/forward Julia Ayrault scored 18 points, and junior forward Grace VanSlooten added 16 points. The powerhouse trio has led the Spartans’ scoring efforts this season, with all three players averaging at least 13 points per game.

With an average of 81 points per game, Michigan boasts one of the best scoring offenses in the division, ranking twelfth in D1 and second in the Big Ten behind USC.

After becoming the first team to hand UCLA a loss this season (Feb. 13), the USC Trojans (23-2) — now on a 4-game win streak — lead the Big Ten with a 13-1 conference record.

Their most recent victory was against Washington on Sunday, where Kiki Iriafen scored a team-high 19 points in the win, surpassing 1,500 career points. Juju Watkins added 17 points, while freshman guard Kennedy Smith contributed 14.

Watkins, now in her sophomore season with the Trojans, has continued to thrive. The LA native has scored at least 14 points in every game this season and has recorded two double-doubles in her last three games. Watkins currently ranks fourth in D1 with 24.2 ppg.

How to watch Michigan State vs USC:

When: Tonight, Wednesday, February 19

Tonight, Wednesday, February 19 Where: Galen Center in Los Angeles, CA

Galen Center in Los Angeles, CA Time: Coverage begins at 9:00 PM ET

Coverage begins at 9:00 PM ET Live Stream: Peacock

