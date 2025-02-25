How to watch No. 2 UCLA vs. Wisconsin: Live stream info for Big Ten women’s college basketball game

Peacock has you covered on Wednesday, February 26 with college basketball games across the Atlantic 10, Big Ten and Big East. The second game of the stacked three-game slate features No. 2 UCLA (26-1) vs. Wisconsin (13-14) at the Kohl Center in Madison. This will be the first-ever meeting between the two programs.

Both UCLA and Wisconsin have two regular season games left on the schedule. The Bruins will look to close out the season strong after suffering their first and only loss to USC on February 13. UCLA takes on the Badgers in their final road test before ending the season with a rematch against crosstown rival USC. UCLA enters Wednesday’s game as the second-ranked team in the country and second in the Big Ten standings.

Meanwhile, the Badgers close out their regular season against UCLA and Iowa. Wisconsin enters the matchup ranked 14th in the Big Ten women’s basketball standings with a 4-12 mark in conference play.

Read on for all the information on how to live stream the game and how to follow college basketball on Peacock all season long.

How to watch No. 2 UCLA vs. Wisconsin:

When: February 26

Where: Kohl Center (Madison, Wisconsin)

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Live Stream: Peacock

UCLA:

Last time out, UCLA took on Iowa in a matchup that came down to the game’s final seconds. Led by Lauren Betts who recorded a double-double with 22 points and 12 rebounds, the Bruins overcame a 12-point deficit in the second half to pull out the victory. Kiki Rice was the Bruins’ second leading scorer with 12 points.

On the defensive side of the ball, UCLA ranks fourth in the NCAA in rebounds per game with 44.2 and first in rebounding margin (+14.0). The Bruins have four players with 100+ rebounds on the season, including Betts, Janiah Barker, Angela Dugalić and Gabriela Jaquez.

The Bruins have claimed eight ranked victories this season and all but three wins have been by 10 points or more.

Wisconsin:

Wisconsin enters the matchup coming off back-to-back wins over Penn State and Northwestern. In the Badgers’ last game, they defeated Northwestern 73-68 led by a season-high 22 points and 11 rebounds from Carter McCray. Ronnie Porter led the team in assists while Tess Myers shot 3-of-4 from beyond the arc.

The other player to watch on the Badgers is Serah Williams, who averages 19.1 points and 10.2 rebounds per game.

What other college basketball games are on NBC or Peacock on Wednesday?

There are two other college basketball matchups on Wednesday night. St. Bonaventure will take on Saint Joseph’s at 6:30 p.m. on Peacock and then DePaul vs. Creighton will close out the evening slate at 9 p.m. on Peacock.

How can I watch college basketball on Peacock?

You can watch college basketball games by first subscribing to Peacock. Then, either go to PeacockTV.com/Sports in your web browser or download the Peacock app on your phone, tablet, or streaming device and navigate to the Sports section. Find the LIVE game you want to watch and start streaming.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.

