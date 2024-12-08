 Skip navigation
JuJu Watkins scores 21, No. 6 USC downs Oregon 66-53 in Big Ten opener

  
Published December 7, 2024 07:43 PM

EUGENE, Ore. — JuJu Watkins scored 21 points to lead No. 6 Southern California to a 66-53 win over Oregon in the Big Ten opener for both teams on Saturday.

Watkins was 6 for 15 from the field, including 3 of 9 on 3-pointers, in 28 minutes before fouling out. Kiki Iriafen added 17 points and 12 rebounds for the Trojans (8-1, 1-0 Big Ten).

Deja Kelly scored 16 points and Peyton Scott added 13 to lead the Ducks (7-3, 0-1).

Oregon led 13-12 after the first quarter, but USC scored the first 18 points of the second quarter and never trailed again. The Trojans built the lead to 40-19 at halftime with 15 points from Watkins.

Scott opened the third quarter with four straight points, but USC scored five straight points right after and kept the lead in double digits the rest of the way.

Takeaways

USC: The Trojans won their fourth straight since a loss to No. 10 Notre Dame. USC returns to nonconference play over the next three weeks, including a trip to No. 2 UConn.

Oregon: The Ducks started the season 6-0 and moved up to No. 23 in the AP poll but have now lost three of four games.

Key moment

Kelly scored to put Oregon up 13-12 early, but USC held the Ducks scoreless for more than five minutes to start the second quarter while scoring 18 straight points. Watkins had a seven-point run of her own within that span.

Key stat

USC outrebounded Oregon 45-31, including 34 defensive rebounds. The Trojans are averaging nearly 12 more rebounds per game than their opponents on the season.

Up Next

USC hosts Fresno State on Tuesday night, and Oregon hosts Air Force on Dec. 17.