MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Auburn at Alabama
Auburn stays at No. 1 in AP Top 25 for sixth straight week, Florida up to No. 2; Louisville returns
Brianna Turner
Indiana Fever continue signing spree by adding shot-blocking forward Brianna Turner
Mike Trout
Angels star Mike Trout moving from center to right field in hopes of staying more healthy

Top Clips

nbc_golftoday_roundtable_250217.jpg
Analyzing state of PGA Tour amid looming PIF deal
nbc_golftoday_jakeelliott_250217.jpg
PHI’s Elliott trades cleats for clubs in offseason
nbc_golftoday_tigerwoods_250217.jpg
Tiger ‘sounds bullish’ on PGA Tour, PIF deal

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Lauren Betts out with right foot injury for top-ranked UCLA

  
Published February 17, 2025 12:55 PM

LOS ANGELES — Lauren Betts did not play for top-ranked UCLA against No. 22 Michigan State because of a right foot injury.

The Big Ten’s second-leading scorer sat out at Pauley Pavilion and was wearing a boot on her foot. The 6-foot-7 starting center is day-to-day. Betts missed two games in late December with a minor leg injury.

Betts had her 13th double-double of the season with 18 points and 13 rebounds in a 71-60 loss to sixth-ranked Southern California. The defeat snapped UCLA’s 23-game winning streak.

She is averaging 19.5 points and 9.9 rebounds.

Janiah Barker made her third start of the season in place of Betts and finished with 18 points and 12 rebounds as the Bruins rallied to beat the Spartans 75-69.

“She played phenomenal,” forward Timea Gardiner said. “Obviously, we’re missing a huge piece with Lauren out, but everyone stepped up in their own way and I think that makes a really great team.”