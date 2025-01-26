 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am - Round Three
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2025 schedule: How to watch, streams, field and prize money
NASCAR Cup Series Bluegreen Vacations Duel #1
Who has the most NASCAR Cup Series wins in the Next Gen era?
Auto Racing: Rolex 24 At Daytona
What’s next for Felipe Nasr after second Daytona dandy? Le Mans awaits ... and maybe more

Top Clips

josh_site.jpg
Was Allen ‘sped up’ in AFCCG vs. Mahomes, Chiefs?
nbc_roto_bte_phillykc_250126.jpg
Did Super Bowl LIX market open at too low a total?
nbc_simms_billskc_v2_250126.jpg
Chiefs can elevate to ‘special place’ when needed

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am - Round Three
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2025 schedule: How to watch, streams, field and prize money
NASCAR Cup Series Bluegreen Vacations Duel #1
Who has the most NASCAR Cup Series wins in the Next Gen era?
Auto Racing: Rolex 24 At Daytona
What’s next for Felipe Nasr after second Daytona dandy? Le Mans awaits ... and maybe more

Top Clips

josh_site.jpg
Was Allen ‘sped up’ in AFCCG vs. Mahomes, Chiefs?
nbc_roto_bte_phillykc_250126.jpg
Did Super Bowl LIX market open at too low a total?
nbc_simms_billskc_v2_250126.jpg
Chiefs can elevate to ‘special place’ when needed

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores

Lauren Betts scores a career-high 33 points as No. 1 UCLA handles No. 8 Maryland, 82-67

  
Published January 26, 2025 04:58 PM

Lauren Betts scored a career-high 33 points, Kiki Rice added 19, and No. 1 UCLA defeated No. 8 Maryland 82-67 on Sunday.

The Bruins (20-0, 8-0 Big Ten) have won their last 19 games by double figures.

Saylor Poffenbarger had 18 points for the Terrapins (16-4, 6-3), who have dropped three in a row. Maryland played without second-leading scorer Shyanne Sellers, who sat for the second consecutive game with a knee injury.

The Terps struggled to contain Betts, who methodically accepted entry passes in the low post and deposited them for easy baskets. The 6-foot-7 junior had 14 points in the first quarter and 24 by halftime. She surpassed her previous career high of 31 when she made two free throws with 4:31 left.

Betts shot 14 of 15, a school-record 93.3% with a minimum of 15 attempts. That surpassed the 88.9% Denise Curry shot against LSU in 1979. Betts added seven rebounds and four blocked shots.

Maryland has lost 10 consecutive games against top-ranked opponents since defeating North Carolina in the 2006 NCAA semifinals on the way to its only national title.
Highlights: Betts leads UCLA to win vs. Maryland
Lauren Betts tallied a career-high 33 points -- including her 1,000th career point -- in addition to seven rebounds, four assists and four blocks in UCLA's 82-67 win over Maryland at the XFINITY Center.

Takeaways

UCLA has not trailed in the second half of a conference game and have beaten Big Ten opponents by an average of 19.8 points.

Maryland has struggled to take care of the ball without Sellers and Bri McDaniel, who suffered a season-ending knee injury Jan. 14. During their three-game slide, the Terps have averaged 20.7 turnovers, including 18 against UCLA.

Key moment

Betts made a layup and Gabriela Jaquez finished a fastbreak on UCLA’s first two possessions of the second half to push the lead to 43-34. Maryland called timeout, but the Bruins never led by less than seven the rest of the game.

Key stats

UCLA had 22 assists on 30 field goals, while Maryland matched a season low with seven assists on 25 field goals.

Up next

UCLA has a week between games before playing host to Minnesota on Feb. 2.

Maryland visits Penn State on Wednesday.