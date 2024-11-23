No. 3 USC loses Kennedy Smith indefinitely after starting guard has surgery
Published November 23, 2024 04:28 PM
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Southern California starting guard Kennedy Smith will be sidelined indefinitely after having a surgical procedure.
Her status was announced shortly before the third-ranked Trojans hosted No. 6 Notre Dame on Saturday. Freshman Kayleigh Heckel was making her first start of the season in Smith’s place.
USC says Smith is expected to return to competition this season.
The freshman from nearby Chino was averaging 10.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists in four games. She last played on Nov. 15 against Santa Clara, with nine points and five steals in the victory.