NBA: Orlando Magic at Miami Heat
Fantasy Basketball Pickups: Don’t worry about Nikola Jovic
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: FEB 05 Creighton at Providence
Kalkbrenner’s 35 lead Creighton past Providence 80-69
NCAA Womens Basketball: Ohio St. at UCLA
Top-ranked UCLA sets school record with 22nd straight win in 65-52 victory over No. 8 Ohio State

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_creightonprovidence_250205.jpg
Highlights: Creighton beats Providence
nbc_golf_goodgoodhl_250205.jpg
Highlights: Good Good GOLFNOW Desert Knockout
nbc_wcbb_ucla_bettscomp_250205.jpg
Highlights: UCLA’s Betts powers Bruins past OSU

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
NBA: Orlando Magic at Miami Heat
Fantasy Basketball Pickups: Don’t worry about Nikola Jovic
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: FEB 05 Creighton at Providence
Kalkbrenner’s 35 lead Creighton past Providence 80-69
NCAA Womens Basketball: Ohio St. at UCLA
Top-ranked UCLA sets school record with 22nd straight win in 65-52 victory over No. 8 Ohio State

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_creightonprovidence_250205.jpg
Highlights: Creighton beats Providence
nbc_golf_goodgoodhl_250205.jpg
Highlights: Good Good GOLFNOW Desert Knockout
nbc_wcbb_ucla_bettscomp_250205.jpg
Highlights: UCLA’s Betts powers Bruins past OSU

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
No. 7 USC women bounce back from loss to Iowa by defeating Wisconsin 86-64

  
Published February 5, 2025 09:57 PM
Highlights: USC bounces back vs. Wisconsin
February 5, 2025 09:35 PM
JuJu Watkins and Co. shook off their loss to Iowa by taking down Wisconsin in Madison.

Kiki Iriafen scored 15 points to lead a balanced attack as No. 7 Southern California bounced back from a rare loss and never trailed in an 86-64 victory over Wisconsin on Wednesday.

USC (20-2, 10-1 Big Ten) was finishing a two-game trip after its 15-game winning streak ended Sunday with a 76-69 loss at Iowa.

Wisconsin (11-12, 2-10) lost for the 10th time in 11 games to drop below .500 for the first time this season.

USC’s JuJu Watkins, who entered the night averaging 24.7 points to rank third in Division I, had a season-low 14 points in 26 minutes. Avery Howell also had 14, Talia von Oelhoffen 11 and Kayleigh Heckel 10.

Serah Williams scored 19 points and Carter McCray and Tess Myers added 12 each for Wisconsin.

Watkins made the game’s first basket but didn’t score again for over 18 minutes. Then she got five points during a 10-4 run over the last 1:39 of the second quarter to give USC a 39-28 halftime lead.

USC stayed in command the rest of the way.

Takeaways

Southern California: After shooting a season-low 35.4% from the floor against Iowa, USC returned to form Wednesday by shooting 50.7%.

Wisconsin: Williams, the Big Ten’s third-leading scorer behind Watkins and UCLA’s Lauren Betts, did everything she could to keep Wisconsin competitive. After shooting 0 for 7 in the first seven minutes, she went 8 of 13 the rest of the way.

Key moment

After falling behind 13-3 in the first seven minutes of the game, Wisconsin trailed just 23-20 when Ronnie Porter missed a potential tying 3-pointer with less than four minutes left in the second quarter. That’s as close as the Badgers would get.

Key stat

USC outscored Wisconsin 33-8 in bench points.

Up next

USC hosts No. 8 Ohio State on Saturday. Wisconsin hosts Illinois on Sunday.