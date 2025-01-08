 Skip navigation
US PRESSWIRE Sports Archive
Independent streak helped build Notre Dame into football’s historic and modern behemoth
Brent Rooker
Brent Rooker and Athletics finalize a five-year, $60 million contract
NFL: Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Playoff Rankings for 2025

deebo.jpg
49ers didn’t have return on investment in 2024
nbc_pft_chiefsbengals_250109.jpg
Kelce rejects idea KC lost to DEN to block CIN
nbc_pft_draft_250109.jpg
PFT Draft: Wild Card underdog QB confidence levels

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
US PRESSWIRE Sports Archive
Independent streak helped build Notre Dame into football’s historic and modern behemoth
Brent Rooker
Brent Rooker and Athletics finalize a five-year, $60 million contract
NFL: Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Playoff Rankings for 2025

deebo.jpg
49ers didn’t have return on investment in 2024
nbc_pft_chiefsbengals_250109.jpg
Kelce rejects idea KC lost to DEN to block CIN
nbc_pft_draft_250109.jpg
PFT Draft: Wild Card underdog QB confidence levels

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
South Carolina forward Ashlyn Watkins tears ACL in her left knee

  
Published January 8, 2025 11:18 AM
Dec 29, 2024; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks forward Ashlyn Watkins (2) drives around Wofford Terriers forward Queen Ikhiuwu (81) in the first half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina forward Ashlyn Watkins will miss the remainder of the season after tearing the ACL in her left knee, the school announced.

Watkins suffered the injury in the first half of the No. 2 Gamecocks’ 95-68 win over Mississippi State. Surgery will be scheduled in the coming weeks.

The 6-foot-3 forward averaged 7.2 points and a team-high 6.4 rebounds per game in 14 games. She also had 1.9 blocks.

The junior missed the team’s season opener after she was suspended following an arrest on assault and kidnapping charges that were dismissed.

South Carolina next plays against Texas A&M before having games against five straight ranked opponents.