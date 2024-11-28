Strack has 25 points, 15 boards as No. 14 Kentucky women blitz No. 19 Illini in fourth to win 76-53

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Fort Myers Tip-Off-Championship Xavier at Michigan
Danny Wolf scores 20 and Michigan knocks off No. 22 Xavier 78-53
Fairleigh Dickinson v Connecticut
Bueckers, Fudd carry No. 2 UConn women to title in Bahamas with 73-60 win over No. 18 Ole Miss
NCAA Basketball: Players Era Festival-Texas A&amp;M at Creighton
No. 20 Texas A&M beats No. 21 Creighton 77-73, hands Bluejays third-straight loss

Top Clips

nbc_roto_rfshawksjets_241127.jpg
Has JSN surpassed Metcalf as SEA’s fantasy WR1?
nbc_roto_rfseaglesravens_241127.jpg
Can Eagles get passing game going vs. Ravens?
nbc_roto_rfscardsvikings_241127.jpg
What to make of Jefferson’s ‘quiet stat lines’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Fort Myers Tip-Off-Championship Xavier at Michigan
Danny Wolf scores 20 and Michigan knocks off No. 22 Xavier 78-53
Fairleigh Dickinson v Connecticut
Bueckers, Fudd carry No. 2 UConn women to title in Bahamas with 73-60 win over No. 18 Ole Miss
NCAA Basketball: Players Era Festival-Texas A&amp;M at Creighton
No. 20 Texas A&M beats No. 21 Creighton 77-73, hands Bluejays third-straight loss

Top Clips

nbc_roto_rfshawksjets_241127.jpg
Has JSN surpassed Metcalf as SEA’s fantasy WR1?
nbc_roto_rfseaglesravens_241127.jpg
Can Eagles get passing game going vs. Ravens?
nbc_roto_rfscardsvikings_241127.jpg
What to make of Jefferson’s ‘quiet stat lines’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores

Strack has 25 points, 15 boards as No. 14 Kentucky women blitz No. 19 Illini in fourth to win 76-53

  
Published November 27, 2024 10:36 PM
Music City Classic

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 26: Clara Strack #13 of the Kentucky Wildcats looks on during the second half between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Arizona State Sun Devils on November 26, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

Getty Images

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Clara Strack scored 25 points and grabbed 15 rebounds, Teonni Key added a double-double and No. 14 Kentucky pulled away from No. 19 Illinois 76-53 on Wednesday night to go unbeaten in the Music City Classic.

The Wildcats had a 50-44 lead after three quarters but used an 18-0 run to blitz the Illini 26-9 in the fourth quarter.

Kentucky went 11 of 22 in the fourth quarter when Dazia Lawrence scored 10 points. The Wildcats also forced the Illini into eight turnovers and turned those into 13 points. Illinois was 3 of 15.

Lawrence finished with 15 points for the Wildcats (7-0) and Key had 12 points and 10 rebounds. Amelia Hassett added 10 points.

Illinois scored the last seven points of the first quarter to lead 18-14 and Gretchen Dolan’s layup pulled the Illini into a tie at 28 at halftime.

Kentucky slowly built the lead to 10 late in the third quarter but a three-point play by Dolan helped cut the deficit to six entering the fourth.

Adalia McKenzie scored 18 points for Illinois (6-1), which went 1 of 16 on 3-pointers and shot 27% overall. Makira Cook added 11 points and Kendall Bostic had 10 with 12 rebounds.

Illinois plays at Canisius on Sunday and Kentucky goes to North Carolina on Thursday for the SEC/ACC Challenge.