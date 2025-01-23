 Skip navigation
Strong defense and 31-0 run lead No. 4 USC past Purdue 79-37 for 14th consecutive win

  
Published January 22, 2025 10:40 PM

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Freshman Avery Howell scored a season-high 18 points, JuJu Watkins added 16 points and seven rebounds and No. 4 Southern California nearly pitched a second-quarter shutout as it routed Purdue 79-37 on Wednesday.

The Trojans (18-1, 8-0 Big Ten) allowed just two points in the second quarter en route to their 14th consecutive win. Four conference victories have come by 20 or more points.
Highlights: Watkins leads USC to win vs. Purdue
JuJu Watkins tallied 16 points, seven rebounds, two assists and one block in USC's dominating 79-37 victory over Purdue at Mackey Arena.

Kendall Puryear led Purdue (7-12, 0-8) with 10 points as the Boilermakers lost their seventh straight.

Destini Lombard scored all eight of her points in the first four minutes as the Boilermakers jumped to a surprising 16-10 first-quarter lead.

But the Trojans responded with a 31-0 run that didn’t end until Jordyn Poole beat the shot-clock buzzer with a mid-range jumper at the 1:57 mark in the second quarter. Southern Cal still led 46-18 at halftime, and Purdue never recovered.

USC starting forward Kiki Iriafen did not return after hurting her ankle in the second quarter. Coach Lindsay Gottlieb said the Trojans are hopeful it won’t be anything “too significant.”

Takeaways

Southern California: The Trojans swept through their frigid Midwestern swing with two double-digit wins and looked every bit the part of a top-five team.

Purdue: The Boilermakers dropped to 0-9 against ranked teams. Though they got off to a better start than they did two week’s ago against No. 1 UCLA, Purdue’s young team just is not built to stay close against the nation’s top teams and biggest stars.

Key moment

Purdue was scoreless for 8 minutes, 2 seconds, committing eight turnovers during the span.

Key stat

The Trojans were 11 of 30 on 3-pointers while Purdue was 2 of 15.

Up next

The Trojans get a well-deserved break before hosting No. 23 Minnesota on Jan. 30. Purdue hopes to snap its losing streak Monday at Illinois.