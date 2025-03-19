 Skip navigation
The Associated Press 2024-25 women’s college basketball All-America teams

  
Published March 19, 2025 07:31 PM

The Associated Press 2024-25 All-America women’s basketball team with statistics through regular-season and conference tournaments:

First Team

JuJu Watkins, USC, Sophomore; Los Angeles, California: 24.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists (31 first place votes, 155 points*)

Paige Bueckers, UConn, Senior, Hopkins, Minnesota: 19.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.9 assists (31, 155*)

Lauren Betts, UCLA, Junior; Centennial, Colorado; 19.6 points, 9.7 rebounds, 63.4 Field Goal% (31, 155*)

Hannah Hidalgo, Notre Dame, Sophomore; Merchantville, New Jersey: 24.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.7 assists (29, 151)

Madison Booker, Texas, Sophomore; Ridgeland, Mississippi: 16.2 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists (14, 121)

*-unanimous selection

Second Team

Aneesah Morrow, LSU, Senior; Chicago, Illinois: 18.5 points, 13.6 rebounds, 49.5 field goal% (14, 119)

Ta’Niya Latson, Florida State, Junior; Miami, Florida: 24.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.7 assists (1, 84)

Olivia Miles, Notre Dame, Senior; Phillipsburg, New Jersey: 16.2 points, 5.9 rebounds, 5.8 assists (1, 69)

Sarah Strong, UConn, Freshman; 16.0 points, 8.4 rebounds, 57.5 field goal% (1, 63)

Georgia Amoore, Kentucky, Senior; Ballarat, Victoria: 19.1 points, 2.2 rebounds, 6.9 assists (0, 47)

Third Team

Hailey Van Lith, TCU, Senior; Wenatchee, Washington: 17.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, 5.3 assists (0, 40)

Kiki Iriafen, USC, Senior; Los Angeles, California: 18.2 points, 8.3 rebounds, 49.9 field goal% (1, 38)

Mikayla Blakes, Vanderbilt, Freshman; Somerset, New Jersey: 23.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists (0, 34)

Flau’Jae Johnson, LSU, Junior; Savannah, Georgia: 18.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, 46.5 field goal% (0, 25)

Audi Crooks, Iowa State, Sophomore; Algona, Iowa: 23.2 points, 7.6 rebounds, 60.2 field goal% (0, 24)

Honorable Mention (alphabetical order):

Raegan Beers, Oklahoma; Sonia Citron, Notre Dame; Katie Dinnebier, Drake; Joyce Edwards, South Carolina; Yvonne Ejim, Gonzaga; MiLaysia Fulwiley, South Carolina; Rori Harmon, Texas; Izzy Higginbottom, Arkansas; Aziaha James, N.C. State; Lauren Jensen, Creighton; Taylor Jones, Texas; Chloe Kitts, South Carolina; Ayoka Lee, Kansas State; Cotie McMahon, Ohio State; Te-Hina Paopao, South Carolina; Sedona Prince, TCU; JJ Quinerly, West Virginia; Kiki Rice, UCLA; Shyanne Sellers, Maryland; Serena Sundell, Kansas State; Makayla Timpson, Florida State; Harmoni Turner, Harvard; Mikayla Williams, LSU.