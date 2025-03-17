 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Hailey Van Lith
Hailey Van Lith’s spark lights TCU’s path to best season in program history and 2 seed in March Madness
Madison Booker
Madison Booker boosts top-seed Texas to best season in 20 years
Jacob Ognacevic
Jacob Ognacevic bounces back after missing season due to injury and leads Lipscomb into NCAA Tournament

Top Clips

nbc_golf_roryandjohnson_v2_250317.jpg
With Rory watching, Wagner hits water on 17th tee
nbc_golf_spaunpresserv2_250317.jpg
Spaun: Playoff tough, proud of how far I’ve come
nbc_dps_gerry_dulac_250317.jpg
Dulac: Did not expect Steelers to pursue Rodgers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Hailey Van Lith
Hailey Van Lith’s spark lights TCU’s path to best season in program history and 2 seed in March Madness
Madison Booker
Madison Booker boosts top-seed Texas to best season in 20 years
Jacob Ognacevic
Jacob Ognacevic bounces back after missing season due to injury and leads Lipscomb into NCAA Tournament

Top Clips

nbc_golf_roryandjohnson_v2_250317.jpg
With Rory watching, Wagner hits water on 17th tee
nbc_golf_spaunpresserv2_250317.jpg
Spaun: Playoff tough, proud of how far I’ve come
nbc_dps_gerry_dulac_250317.jpg
Dulac: Did not expect Steelers to pursue Rodgers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores

UCLA and South Carolina headline AP Top 25 women’s poll and are top seeds in NCAA Tournament

  
Published March 17, 2025 12:45 PM

UCLA remained No. 1 in The Associated Press women’s basketball Top 25 on Monday one day after the Bruins earned the top overall seed in the NCAA Tournament for the first time in school history.

The Bruins head into March Madness with two losses, both coming to Southern Cal during the regular season. UCLA received 19 first place votes from the 32-member national media panel. South Carolina, the defending national champion, garnered eight first-place ballots as was No. 2.

UConn was third after winning the Big East Tournament championship over Creighton in the only game with ranked teams last week.

USC and Texas rounded out the top five and are also No. 1 seeds in the NCAA Tournament that starts later this week.

TCU, Duke, Notre Dame and N.C. State were next. LSU was 10th.

The only change in the poll from last week was Creighton dropping one spot to 23rd, switching places with Florida State. There will be a final poll the day after the national championship game that will be played in Tampa, Florida, on April 6.

Conference breakdown

The Southeastern Conference has eight ranked teams. The ACC and Big 12 each have five while the Big Ten has four. The Big East has two and the Summit League one.

Games of the week

NCAA Tournament action starts Wednesday with play-in games.