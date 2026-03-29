What March Madness games are on today? Schedule, TV, tipoff times for Elite Eight of NCAA women’s tournament

We are one round away from the Final Four of the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament. Sunday and Monday’s Elite Eight matchups will determine who gets to go to college basketball’s biggest stage.

On Sunday, No. 6 seed Notre Dame will take on mighty No. 1 seed UConn. Later, No. 3 seed Duke faces No. 1 UCLA.

On Monday, Texas and Michigan will play in a 1 vs. 2 matchup. Finally, No. 3 seed TCU plays South Carolina.

See below for the Elite Eight matchups, along with additional information on how to watch the 2026 Women’s March Madness tournament.

What women’s March Madness games are on today?

*All times are listed as ET

Sunday, March 29 - Elite Eight

(1) UConn vs. (6) Notre Dame, 1 p.m., ABC

(1) UCLA vs. (3) Duke, 3 p.m., ABC

Monday, March 30 - Elite Eight

(1) Texas vs. (2) Michigan, 7 p.m., ESPN

(1) South Carolina vs. (3) TCU, 9 p.m., ESPN

Where can I watch women’s March Madness games?

The women’s March Madness tournament will be available on ESPN and ABC.

Women’s March Madness Elite Eight Locations: