What March Madness games are on today? Women’s college basketball tournament First Round schedule

Time to lock in those brackets as the 2025 Women’s NCAA tournament is about to kick off.

The first round of the women’s tournament starts today, March 21 and will conclude on March 22 with 64 games tipping off across the two day span.

The stars will certainly be out as seniors like UConn’s Paige Bueckers and UCLA’s Lauren Betts look to lead their teams to championship berths. But there are many sophomore sensations to keep an eye on as well, including USC’s JuJu Watkins and Notre Dame’s Hannah Hidalgo. And you can never count out Dawn Staley’s South Carolina Gamecocks who are looking to win their third championship in just four years.

Who will play spoiler and who will rise to the occasion? Keep reading for the full tournament schedule, as well as what games are airing and on what networks each day as the Round of 64 continues.

What women’s March Madness games are on today?

All times listed are Eastern Time.

Friday, March 21st (First Round/Round of 64)

(6) Michigan vs. (11) Iowa State, 11:30 a.m. | ESPN2

(4) Kentucky vs. (13) Liberty, 12 p.m. | ESPN

(8) Utah vs. (9) Indiana, 1:30 p.m. | ESPN2

(3) Notre Dame vs. (14) Stephen F. Austin, 2 p.m. | ESPN

(5) Kansas State vs. (12) Fairfield, 2:30 p.m. | ESPNews

(4) Baylor vs. (13) Grand Canyon, 3:30 p.m. | ESPNU

(2) TCU vs. (15) FDU, 3:30 p.m. | ESPN2

(1) South Carolina vs. (16) Tennessee Tech, 4 p.m. | ESPN

(7) Vanderbilt vs. (10) Oregon, 5:30 p.m. | ESPNews

(4) Ohio State vs. (13) Montana State, 5:30 p.m. | ESPN2

(5) Ole Miss vs. (12) Ball State, 6 p.m. | ESPNU

(7) Louisville vs. (10) Nebraska, 6 p.m. | ESPN

(8) Richmond vs. (9) Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. | ESPNews

(2) Duke vs. (15) Lehigh, 8 p.m. | ESPNU

(5) Tennessee vs. (12) South Florida, 8 p.m. | ESPN

(1) UCLA vs. (16) Southern U., 10 p.m. | ESPN

Saturday, March 22 (First Round/Round of 64)

(6) Iowa vs. (11) Murray State, 12 p.m.| ESPN

(2) UConn vs. (15) Arkansas State, 1 p.m. | ABC

(5) Alabama vs. (12) Green Bay, 1:30 p.m. | ESPN2

(2) NC State vs. (15) Vermont, 2 p.m. | ESPN

(6) West Virginia vs. (11) Columbia/Washington, 2 p.m. | ESPNews

(3) Oklahoma vs. (14) FGCU, 2:30 p.m. | ESPNU

(1) Southern California vs. (16) UNC Greensboro, 3 p.m. | ABC

(7) Oklahoma State vs. (10) South Dakota State, 3:30 p.m. | ESPN2

(4) Maryland vs. (13) Norfolk State, 4 p.m. | ESPN

(3) North Carolina vs. (14) Oregon State, 4:30 p.m. | ESPNU

(7) Michigan State vs. (10) Harvard, 4:30 p.m. | ESPNews

(8) California vs. (9) Mississippi State, 5:30 p.m. | ESPN2

(8) Illinois vs. (9) Creighton, 7:15 p.m. | ESPNews

(6) Florida State vs. (11) George Mason, 7:45 p.m. | ESPN2

(1) Texas vs. (16) High Point/William & Mary, 9:45 p.m. | ESPN2

(3) LSU vs. (14) San Diego State, 10:15 p.m. | ESPN

Remaining women’s March Madness 2025 schedule