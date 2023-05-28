 Skip navigation
It’s another Father of Mine giveaway

  
Published May 28, 2023 06:05 AM
Father of Mine

It’s Memorial Day weekend, one of the rare low-water marks on the NFL news calendar. Except when something juicy lands in our lap, like the Jimmy G situation .

But most of you are doing other things than reading non-work website while enjoying three days without working. So as a reward to the most loyal visitors who find time to drop by even when on their own time, we’re doing another Father of Mine giveaway today -- a free, signed, personalized copy.

The latest winner, from Wednesday-Thursday, was Miguel in L.A., a Packers fan.

To win the next one, send an email with this subject line -- Father of Mine May 28 giveaway -- to florio@profootballtalk.com. I’ll count up the entries, generate a random number, and contact the entry that corresponds with the number at some point on Monday.

You also can buy a copy, for only $4.99 as an ebook or $13.97 in print . If you have Kindle Unlimited, you can read it at no charge. The signed copies through PremiereCollectibles.com, with actual signature on page and not a bookplate, are either gone or very close to it.

I’ll keep giving away one or two per week through the summer. Or maybe until the next book comes out. I get them at cost, and the post office is just down the hill.