Top News

MLB: Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians
Starting pitcher fades for 2025: Hunter Greene, Ronel Blanco, more could be risky picks
MLB: ALDS-Cleveland Guardians at Detroit Tigers
2025 Fantasy Preview: José Ramírez
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch
Ohio State at USC Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

Top Clips

nbc_pft_collinsintvv2_250226.jpg
Collins wants to model game after Chiefs’ Jones
nbc_pft_grahmintv_250226.jpg
Graham recalls time Harbaugh read Shakespeare
nbc_nfl_alexanderint_250226.jpg
Toledo’s Alexander brings ‘fast, physical’ game

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

MLB: Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians
Starting pitcher fades for 2025: Hunter Greene, Ronel Blanco, more could be risky picks
MLB: ALDS-Cleveland Guardians at Detroit Tigers
2025 Fantasy Preview: José Ramírez
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch
Ohio State at USC Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

Top Clips

nbc_pft_collinsintvv2_250226.jpg
Collins wants to model game after Chiefs’ Jones
nbc_pft_grahmintv_250226.jpg
Graham recalls time Harbaugh read Shakespeare
nbc_nfl_alexanderint_250226.jpg
Toledo’s Alexander brings ‘fast, physical’ game

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
2025 Fantasy Preview: Austin Riley

  
Published February 26, 2025 11:53 AM
2025 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Rankings, strategy, sleepers, mock draft results
Your one-stop-shop for Rotoworld’s preseason fantasy baseball content.

Austin RileyATL - 3B
Bats: RAge: 27Mixed 5x5: $29 | NL 5x5: $29
2024: 3B:109Mixed 2026: $28 | 2027: $27
Outlook: Riley was shaping up to be a catastrophic bust through the first six weeks of last season. Entering play on June 14, he had just three home runs and a .220 batting average in 53 games. Then, he caught fire and hit 16 homers with a .292/.354/.588 slash line over his final 56 games before a broken hand prematurely ended his season in late August. While a hand injury is something to keep in mind in fantasy leagues, all indications are he’ll enter spring training with no restrictions. He’s still the elite power threat we’ve come to know and is rightly being drafted among the top third basemen in the league.
