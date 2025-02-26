2025 Fantasy Preview: Austin Riley

Outlook: Riley was shaping up to be a catastrophic bust through the first six weeks of last season. Entering play on June 14, he had just three home runs and a .220 batting average in 53 games. Then, he caught fire and hit 16 homers with a .292/.354/.588 slash line over his final 56 games before a broken hand prematurely ended his season in late August. While a hand injury is something to keep in mind in fantasy leagues, all indications are he’ll enter spring training with no restrictions. He’s still the elite power threat we’ve come to know and is rightly being drafted among the top third basemen in the league.