2025 Fantasy Preview: Bryce Harper

  
Published February 25, 2025 09:22 PM
MLB: St. Louis Cardinals at Kansas City Royals
2025 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Rankings, strategy, sleepers, mock draft results
Your one-stop-shop for Rotoworld’s preseason fantasy baseball content.

Bryce HarperPHI - 1B
Bats: LAge: 32Mixed 5x5: $22 | NL 5x5: $20
2024: 1B:141Mixed 2026: $20 | 2027: $18
Outlook: Finally over his UCL tear and ensuing Tommy John surgery, Harper is coming off his first vintage-Harper season in a few years. He hit 30 home runs for the first time since 2021 and seems primed to once again be the offensive stalwart we’ve come to expect. Although, it should be noted that his chase rate has ballooned over the last few years. At the same time, his quality of contact has begun to drop a tad from the otherworldly level it has been for his entire career. He’s been so consistent to this point that it’s easy to forget Harper is already 32 years old and those are things that can happen when a player leaves their prime and deals with a serious injury. He remains a strong first base option while it’s important to acknowledge he could be entering a new stage of his career at some point soon.
