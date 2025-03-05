 Skip navigation
2025 Fantasy Preview: Raisel Iglesias

  
Published March 5, 2025 03:18 PM
MLB: Spring Training-Chicago White Sox at Los Angeles Dodgers
2025 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Rankings, strategy, sleepers, mock draft results
Your one-stop-shop for Rotoworld’s preseason fantasy baseball content.

Go to: All | SP | RP | C | 1B | 2B | 3B | SS | OF | DH

Raisel IglesiasATL - RP
Throws: RAge: 35Mixed 5x5: $14 | NL 5x5: $21
2024: Started: 0 Relieved: 66Mixed 2026: $12 | 2027: $9
Outlook: In spite of a tumbling strikeout rate, Iglesias delivered his best season to date at age 34, limiting hitters to a .156 average on his way to a 1.95 ERA in 2024. His barrel rate was about half his career norm, and his 31% hard-hit rate was, apart from the short 2020 campaign, his best mark since 2017. It is of some concern that Iglesias’s strikeout rate has gone from 38% to 32% to 29% to 26% over the last four years, but last year’s drop was mostly a product of him getting quick outs. His 32% CSW was still excellent and slightly better than his career rate. Also, his fastball velocity was a tad better last year than the previous two seasons. There’s just nothing to suggest Iglesias couldn’t get more strikeouts if he needed to. He’s as sure of a bet for 30+ saves this year as any reliever in the league, which gives him a rankings edge over some of the younger arms with more pure fantasy upside.
