2025 Fantasy Preview: Ronald Acuña Jr.

  
Published February 27, 2025 03:47 PM
Ronald Acuña Jr. ATL - OF
Bats: RAge: 27Mixed 5x5: $26 | NL 5x5: $24
2024: RF:48Mixed 2026: $46 | 2027: $43
Outlook: When healthy, Acuña is easily one of the most dynamic players in baseball. The problem is his injury history is stacking up. He tore his left ACL last May and will not be ready for Opening Day. Acuña tore his right ACL in 2021 and didn’t look like himself until 2023 when he won the MVP award decisively. Also, he’s had a litany of quad, groin, and hamstring strains over the years. Will all of these lower body injuries stop him from stealing bases and subsequently hurt his fantasy ceiling? Have they already taken away some of his high-powered athleticism? Only time will tell if this is merely a bump in the road or something more. Proceed with caution this draft season as the Braves are likely to be cautious with their prized superstar. An ETA in early May makes sense, but we should know more in the coming weeks.
