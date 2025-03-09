2025 Fantasy Preview: Spencer Arrighetti

Outlook: Even though he opened the season in the minors, was sent down again in April and began the season 0-4 with an 8.44 ERA, Arrighetti wound up making 29 starts for the Astros as a rookie. He was pretty good for the most part, too, though that he allowed at least seven runs four times -- a total exceeded only by Patrick Corbin -- took a toll on the ERA. He did his best work late, amassing a 3.04 ERA in his final 13 outings. He was one of just five pitchers to have three games of at least 11 strikeouts, and all of his came in a five-start span during August. Arrighetti barely used his curve and cutter in Triple-A in 2023, but they were his best secondary pitches last season, overtaking his slider and changeup. He also got a nice little velocity bump, putting him at 92-96 mph with his fastball. He’s still below average in terms of control, but he should get a little better there year by year, and he’s likely to keep posting nice strikeout rates. He’ll be at least a streaming option in mixed leagues.