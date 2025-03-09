 Skip navigation
Bobsleigh: World Championship...
Kaysha Love, Elana Meyers Taylor take monobob gold, bronze at world championships
open_flag_1920_open23.jpg
Corey Connors earns spot into Open via Bay Hill finish
MLB: Spring Training-St. Louis Cardinals at Houston Astros
2025 Fantasy Preview: Sonny Gray

Top Clips

puertompx.jpg
Highlights: Puerto Rico Open 2025, Final Round
nbc_pl_earleua_250309.jpg
Hudson-Odoi blossoming into an elite winger
nbc_pl_mustoeua_250309.jpg
Cucurella ‘shows up every game’ for Chelsea

2025 Fantasy Preview: Spencer Arrighetti

  
Published March 9, 2025 05:38 PM
MLB: New York Mets-Workouts
2025 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Rankings, strategy, sleepers, mock draft results
Your one-stop-shop for Rotoworld’s preseason fantasy baseball content.

Go to: All | SP | RP | C | 1B | 2B | 3B | SS | OF | DH

Spencer ArrighettiHOU - SP
Throws: RAge: 25Mixed 5x5: $0 | AL 5x5: $3
2024: Started: 28 Relieved: 1Mixed 2026: $1 | 2027: $1
Outlook: Even though he opened the season in the minors, was sent down again in April and began the season 0-4 with an 8.44 ERA, Arrighetti wound up making 29 starts for the Astros as a rookie. He was pretty good for the most part, too, though that he allowed at least seven runs four times -- a total exceeded only by Patrick Corbin -- took a toll on the ERA. He did his best work late, amassing a 3.04 ERA in his final 13 outings. He was one of just five pitchers to have three games of at least 11 strikeouts, and all of his came in a five-start span during August. Arrighetti barely used his curve and cutter in Triple-A in 2023, but they were his best secondary pitches last season, overtaking his slider and changeup. He also got a nice little velocity bump, putting him at 92-96 mph with his fastball. He’s still below average in terms of control, but he should get a little better there year by year, and he’s likely to keep posting nice strikeout rates. He’ll be at least a streaming option in mixed leagues.
spencerAR.jpg

