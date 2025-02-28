2025 Fantasy Preview: Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Outlook: The first start of Yamamoto’s 12-year, $325 million deal with the Dodgers was quite the disaster; facing the Padres in his native Japan, he gave up five runs while getting just three outs. Aside from that, though, he met expectations while on the mound, and his 105/22 K/BB was particularly impressive. He missed 11 weeks with a rotator cuff strain before returning in mid-September and helping the Dodgers win the World Series while going 2-0 with a 3.86 ERA in four postseason starts. Yamamoto never pitched on fewer than five days’ rest last season, and it doesn’t look like that will change this year with the Dodgers employing a six-man rotation. Even if he stays perfectly healthy, his ceiling is probably around 160 innings, limiting his ultimate upside. If the splitter that helped him dominate in Japan works a little better with the MLB baseball in year two, then he could match up with the NL’s best pitchers. As is, it seems like he’s one tier below.