PGA: BMW Championship - Second Round
BMW Championship 2025: First-round tee times, TV times, how to watch second playoff event
Fred Kerley
Fred Kerley to contest provisional suspension for whereabouts failures
NASCAR Xfinity Series Pennzoil 250 - Practice
Connor Zilisch has surgery on broken collarbone

nbc_roto_collins_250812.jpg
Brewers’ Collins deserves ‘a lot more praise’
nbc_roto_hader_250812.jpg
Hader injury opens fantasy doors for Abreu, Sousa
wazzu.jpg
WSU’s travel will cause ‘growing pains’

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Tyrone Tracy fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

  
Published August 12, 2025 03:21 PM
NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tyrone Tracy 2025 Fantasy Preview

Tyrone TracyRB - New York GiantsBye:14
Age: 25HT: 5-11WT: 210

2024: A hyped fifth-round rookie, Tracy bided his time behind Devin Singletary before earning a Week 5 start in Singletary’s injury absence. He turned in an 18/129 rushing effort and posted two more 100-yard days over the next five weeks even with Singletary back in the lineup. Then the fumbling began. Tracy put the ball on the ground four times over his final eight appearances, losing the coaching staff’s trust while at the same time growing less effective on the ground. Tracy averaged under four yards per carry during his dispiriting stretch run.

What’s changed: The Giants revamped their quarterback room and used a fourth-round pick on RB Cam Skattebo, who appears destined to begin the year as at least the team’s third-down back. The question is how quickly he makes inroads on early downs. To make matters even more complicated for Tracy, Singletary also remains on the roster.

Outlook: We suppose Tracy remains the “starter” for now, but Skattebo is breathing down his neck. Investing in the rookie is the higher-upside long-term play even if Tracy projects for a sturdier early-season floor.

﻿Year Team G CAR YDS AVG YD/G TD REC TAR YDS TD TOTTD PPR HPPR NPPR
2024 NYG 17 192 839 4.4 49.4 5 38 53 284 1 6 182 163 144
PROJ.2025 NYG 17 188 786 4.2 46.2 6 36 51 250 2 8 185 167 149

**Projections from Spotlight Sports Group

