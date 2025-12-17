Career Highlights: Emmy Award-winning actor Brian Baumgartner is best known for playing Kevin Malone on the former NBC hit comedy “The Office.” With numerous television and film credits, Baumgartner appeared on the big screen in the comedy “Four Christmases” with Vince Vaughn, “License to Wed” starring Robin Williams, the independent drama films “Into Temptation,” “Dirty Girl,” “The Last Push,” “House of Good and Evil,” and the comedy “One Last Night,“ followed by the 2020 film, “My Boyfriend’s Meds.” His television credits include: “The Goldbergs,” “Chicago Fire,” “Arrested Development,” “CSI,” “Jake in Progress,” “Hot in Cleveland,” “Mike & Molly,” “Criminal Minds,” and many others including the 2021 computer animated streaming series “Trash Truck.” Baumgartner began his career in the theater in Minneapolis and co-founded the Hidden Theatre, whose first offering was Athol Fugard’s “People Are Living There” followed by “Of Mice and Men” and more complex roles including “The Crackwalker” and “Curse of the Starving Class.” In 1998, Baumgartner began a run of the one-man show “Rum and Vodka” and then a one-man comedy show showing his versatility in both drama and comedy.

