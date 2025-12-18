Career Highlights: As the younger brother of Golden State guard Stephen Curry, Seth Curry is a guard with the Charlotte Hornets and has forged his own impressive basketball career. Curry started his collegiate career with Liberty for one year, before becoming a Duke Blue Devil. At Duke, Curry was named All-ACC First Team and a Second-Team All-American his senior year. Undrafted, he began in his career back and forth between the NBA and the NBA Development League (D-League). From 2013 to 2015 he played for the Santa Cruz Warriors, Memphis Grizzlies, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Erie Baysox. Curry was a two-time NBA D-League All-Star and was named to the 2015 All-NBA D-League First Team, 2014 All-NBA D-League Second Team and 2014 D-League All-Rookie First Team. In nine NBA seasons with Memphis, Cleveland, Phoenix, Sacramento, Dallas (twice), Portland, Philadelphia, and Brooklyn, Curry has averaged 11.3 points, 2.2 assists, 2.2 rebounds, with an impressive 47.7 field goal percentage and 43.9 three-point field goal percentage. With the Philadelphia 76ers, Curry scored a career playoff high 30 points in the 76ers series-closing win in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs over Washington.

