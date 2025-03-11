 Skip navigation
Big 12 Tournament - Cincinnati vs. Oklahoma State Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats
America East Tournament: Maine vs. Vermont - Prediction, Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats
Recruiting Rumor Mill: Recruits back on the road as critical stretch begins
Pats 'went drunken sailor' on free agency, Day 1
Browns bring Pickett back to the AFC North
Commanders add another veteran in Tunsil

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
ACC Tournament - Pitt vs. Notre Dame: Prediction. Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

  
Published March 10, 2025 09:32 PM

The ACC Tournament tips off with the Pitt Panthers (17-14) taking the court against the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame 14-17).

Pitt closed the regular season with a strong showing against Boston College, knocking off the Eagles 93-67. The win snapped a four-game losing streak for the Panthers. However, the losing streak began with a 76-72 loss in South Bend to Notre Dame on February 22.

Notre Dame won their final two games of the season knocking off Cal in FOUR overtimes, 112-110 and slipping past Stanford 56-54.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the opening tip, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Pitt vs. Notre Dame

  • Date: Tuesday, March 11, 2025
  • Time: 2:00PM EST
  • Site: Spectrum Center
  • City: Charlotte, NC
  • Network/Streaming: ACC Network

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest scores and player news. Check out our day-by-day NCAA Basketball Schedule Page that includes live game updates.

Game odds for Panthers at Fighting Irish

The latest odds as of Tuesday courtesy of BetMGM:

  • Odds: Pittsburgh Panthers (-185), Notre Dame Fighting Irish (+150)
  • Spread: Panthers -3.5
  • Total: 137.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Pittsburgh at Notre Dame

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Panthers & Fighting Irish game:

  • Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.
  • Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Notre Dame at +3.5.
  • Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 137.5.

Pitt vs. Notre Dame: Top betting trends and recent stats

  • The Panthers are just 1-6-1 in their last 8 games against the spread
  • Notre Dame did cover the spread (-3) when they knocked off Pitt back on February 22
  • The Fighting Irish have won 8 of the last 10 against Pitt but are just 5-5 against the spread in those 10 games

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NCAA Basketball Top Trends Tool on NBCSports.com!

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:
· Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)
· Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)
· Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)
· Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)

Mentions
Notre Dame.png Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Pittsburgh.png Pittsburgh Panthers
Men's College Basketball