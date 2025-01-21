Blue Demons vs Bluejays Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Injury News, Betting Trends and Stats for January 21

Tonight’s Big East men’s basketball schedule is highlighted by a marquee matchup between the Creighton Bluejays (12-6, 5-2) and the DePaul Blue Demons (10-9, 1-7).

Both teams are coming off big-time wins. Creighton won in Storrs, CT Saturday against the Huskies, 68-63, while DePaul snapped a 39-game Big East losing streak with a 73-68 win at Georgetown Friday.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the opening tip, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Bluejays at Blue Demons

Date: Tuesday, January 21, 2025

Time: 9PM EST

Site: Wintrust Arena

City: Chicago, IL

Network/Streaming: FS1

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest scores and player news. Check out our day-by-day NCAA Basketball Schedule Page that includes live game updates.

Game odds for Bluejays at Blue Demons

*odds courtesy of BetMGM

Odds: Bluejays (-274), Blue Demons (+220)

Bluejays (-274), Blue Demons (+220) Spread: Bluejays -6.5

Bluejays -6.5 Total: 146.5 points

Bet the Edge is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

Expert picks & predictions for Creighton at DePaul

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell like the visitors to cover: Creighton Bluejays -6.5

“The Blue Demons finally broke its road losing streak, reaching 28 consecutive games by beating Georgetown (73-68) on Friday after losing to Marquette in OT (85-83) at home. Despite the hot play, DePaul has its hands full welcoming Creighton to town.

The Blue Jays won three straight (Butler, Providence, UConn) and have significant edges in three-point shooting, defensive rebounding, and offensive turnover percentage in that span. Creighton is elite when it doesn’t turn the ball over and DePaul ranks 317th during January when it comes to forcing turnovers. I like Creighton -6 to -6.5.”

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Bluejays vs Blue Demons Best Bets

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Bluejays & Blue Demons game:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Creighton on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Creighton on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the DePaul at +6.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the DePaul at +6. Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the OVER on the Game Total of 146.5.

Bluejays vs Blue Demons: Top betting trends and recent stats

Creighton has won 11 straight at DePaul

The UNDER is 7-3 in Creighton’s last 10 road games

Creighton has covered the Spread in its last 3 road trips to DePaul

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NCAA Basketball Top Trends Tool on NBCSports.com!

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

· Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

· Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

· Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

· Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)