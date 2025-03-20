Bryant vs Michigan State Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats for 2025 March Madness

The Bryant Bulldogs (23-11), champions of the America East Conference, are set to face the Michigan State Spartans (27-6) in the first round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament on Friday, March 21, at Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio.

Under the leadership of coach Tom Izzo, the Spartans enter the tournament as a No. 2 seed. They clinched the Big Ten regular-season championship but fell to Wisconsin in the conference semifinals, ending an eight-game winning streak.

The Bulldogs, coached by Phil Martelli Jr., secured their NCAA Tournament berth by winning the America East Conference championship, defeating Maine 79-59 in the title game. Bryant’s strength is their collective height. They are the sixth-tallest team nationally with every player in their rotation 6-foot-5 or taller.

The winner of this game earns the right to play the winner of the New Mexico vs. Marquette game.

Game details & how to watch Bryant vs. Michigan State

Date: Friday, March 21, 2025

Time: 10:00PM EST

Site: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

City: Cleveland, OH

Network/Streaming: TBS

Game odds for Bryant vs. Michigan State

The latest odds as of Thursday courtesy of BetMGM :

Odds: Bryant Bulldogs (+1050), Michigan State Spartans (-2500)

Spread: Spartans -17.5

Total: 152.5 points



Expert picks & predictions for Bryant vs. Michigan State

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play ATS in this game.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Game Total UNDER 152.5.

Bryant vs. Michigan State: Top betting trends and recent stats

Bryant is 4-1 against the spread in their last 5 games (13-16 ATS for the season)

Bryant has won 6 straight on the Moneyline and 9 of their last 10 games

Michigan State had won 8 straight and covered in 8 straight prior to their loss to Wisconsin in the Big Ten Tournament

Sparty Game Totals have cashed the UNDER in 8 of their last 10 games

