Butler at Creighton Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

Tonight’s Big East men’s basketball schedule closes out with a tilt in Omaha between the Butler Bulldogs (13-17, 6-13) and the Creighton Bluejays (21-9, 14-5).

Just 3-3 in their last six games, the Bluejays may have rediscovered their mojo Tuesday against Seton Hall. Ryan Kalkbrenner scored 20 and pulled down 9 boards in the win.

The Bulldogs have lost their last three games and four out of their last five. An upset by Butler clinches eighth place in the Big East final regular season standings, but the Bulldogs have won just twice in ten road games this season.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Butler at Creighton

Date: Saturday, March 8, 2025

Time: 6:00PM EST

Site: CHI Health Center Omaha

City: Omaha, NE

Network/Streaming: FS1

Game odds for Bulldogs at Bluejays

The latest odds as of Saturday courtesy of BetMGM :

Odds: Butler Bulldogs (+360), Creighton Bluejays (-475)

Spread: Bluejays -10.5

Total: 152.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Butler at Creighton

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Bulldogs & Bluejays game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play ATS on the Creighton Bluejays -10.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total OVER 152.5.

Butler at Creighton: Top betting trends and recent stats

Creighton has won 18 of its last 20 at home

The Over is 7-3 in Butler’s last 10 road games

Creighton has covered the spread in 4 of its last 5 games against teams with losing records

