Butler at DePaul Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

The bottom of the Big East has the spotlight to themselves today as the Butler Bulldogs (12-14, 5-10) are in Chicago to take on the DePaul Blue Demons (11-16, 2-14).

DePaul is in the basement in the Big East alongside Seton Hall with Butler just a tick above with a handful of games remaining this season.

The Bulldogs saw their three-game win streak snapped Tuesday at Xavier, 76-63. DePaul has lost four in a row. Their last win was a 74-57 triumph over Seton Hall on February 2.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Butler at DePaul

Date: Saturday, February 22, 2025

Time: 8:00PM EST

Site: Wintrust Arena

City: Chicago, IL

Network/Streaming: FS1

Game odds for Bulldogs at Blue Demons

*odds courtesy of BetMGM

Odds: Butler Bulldogs (-185), DePaul Blue Demons (+150)

Spread: Bulldogs -3.5

Total: 148.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Butler at DePaul

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on Butler on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on Butler -3.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 148.5.

Bulldogs vs Blue Demons: Top betting trends and recent stats

Butler has won 10 straight games against DePaul

DePaul’s last 4 home games have stayed under the Total

Butler has covered the Spread in 6 of its last 7 games at DePaul

