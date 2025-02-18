Colorado at No. 8 Iowa State Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

The Big 12 spotlight shines in Ames, IA tonight as the No. 8 Cyclones of Iowa State (20-5, 10-4) host the Colorado Buffaloes (10-15, 1-13).

The season has been a disaster for the Buffs, but they did grab a ray of sunshine Saturday when they knocked off UCF, 76-63, in Boulder to snap a 13-game losing streak. The Cyclones have righted things after a rough start to the month. They have won their last three most recently defeating Cincinnati, 81-70, on Saturday.

Iowa State is 13-1 at home this season. Colorado is 0-7 on the road.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the opening tip, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Buffaloes at Cyclones

Date: Tuesday, February 18, 2025

Time: 8:00PM EST

Site: James H. Hilton Coliseum

City: Ames, IA

Network/Streaming: ESPN+

Game odds for Buffaloes at Cyclones

*odds courtesy of BetMGM

Odds: Buffaloes (+1100), Cyclones (-2500)

Spread: Cyclones -18.5

Total: 141.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Colorado at Iowa State

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Colorado at Iowa State Best Bets

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Buffaloes & Cyclones game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on Colorado at +18.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 141.5.

Buffaloes vs Cyclones: Top betting trends and recent stats

Iowa State has won 4 of its last 5 home games against teams with losing records

6 of Colorado’s last 8 road games have stayed under the Total

Iowa State dominated the boards against Cincinnati this past weekend outrebounding the Bearcats 36-16 including 12 on the offensive end.

