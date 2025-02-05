Creighton vs. Providence Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

The Big East men’s basketball season continues tonight as the Bluejays of Creighton (16-6, 9-2) take on the Providence Friars (11-11, 5-6) at the AMP in Rhode Island.

Providence saw their modest two-game winning streak snapped Saturday when they lost a battle in the Big Apple to No. 15 St. John’s, 68-66. Creighton was on the right side of their tilt Saturday at Villanova knocking off the Wildcats 62-60.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the opening tip, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Creighton at Providence

Date: Wednesday, February 5, 2025

Time: 8:30PM EST

Site: The AMP

City: Providence, RI

Network/Streaming: FS1

Game odds for Bluejays at Friars

*odds courtesy of BetMGM

Odds: Bluejays (-160), Friars (+135)

Spread: Bluejays -3.5

Total: 141.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Creighton at Providence

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Bluejays vs Friars Best Bets

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Bluejays & Friars game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Creighton on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Creighton on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Providence at +3.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Providence at +3. Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 141.5.

Bluejays vs Friars: Top betting trends and recent stats

Providence has won 5 of its last 7 home matchups against Creighton

Each of the last 3 matchups between Providence and Creighton has gone over the Total

Creighton has covered in 9 of its last 11 road games

