Drake vs. Texas Tech Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends, and Stats for 2025 March Madness Round 2

The Drake Bulldogs (31-3), seeded 11th in the West Region, will face the 3rd-seeded Texas Tech Red Raiders (26-8) in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday in Wichita, KS.

Drake opened the tournament with a 67-57 victory over Missouri. The Bulldogs’ defense gave up just 23 points to the Tigers in the first half. Bennett Stirtz, MVP of the Missouri Valley Conference, topped Drake with 21 points while playing all 40 minutes. The junior leads the nation in minutes played per game averaging 39.4 per contest.

Texas Tech secured a win in Round 1, 82-72, against UNC Wilmington. The Red Raiders attempted 46 threes in the game. Kerwin Walton was 8 for 19 from deep but the rest of the Red Raiders were just 5-27 from beyond the arc.

The winner of this game earns an invite to the Sweet 16 where they will meet the winner of the Arkansas vs. St. John’s game.

Game details & how to watch Drake vs. Texas Tech

Date: Saturday, March 22, 2025

Time: 6:10PM EST

Site: INTRUST Bank Arena

City: Wichita, KS

Network/Streaming: TNT

Game odds for Drake vs. Texas Tech

The latest odds as of Friday courtesy of BetMGM :

Odds: Drake Bulldogs (+260), Texas Tech Red Raiders (-325)

Spread: Red Raiders -7.5

Total: 126.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Drake vs. Texas Tech

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Saturday’s Bulldogs & Red Raiders game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on Drake +7.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total OVER 126.5.

Drake vs. Texas Tech: Top betting trends and recent stats

Drake has won 8 in a row and 19 of their last 20

Drake is 12-8 in their last 20 against the spread (15-13 for the season)

The UNDER has cashed in Drake’s last 4 games

Texas Tech has failed to cover the spread in their last 3 and 4 of their last 5 games (17-14 ATS for the season)

The OVER has cashed in 5 of Texas Tech’s last 6 games

