Illinois at Minnesota Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

The Big Ten men’s basketball season continues tonight as the No. 23 Illinois Fighting Illini (15-8, 7-6) travel to Minneapolis to take on the Golden Gophers (12-11, 4-8).

Illinois is looking to get back on track following their loss at Rutgers, 82-73 on Wednesday. The Illinois are 5-5 in their last ten games. This season they are 3-4 on the road.

Minnesota snapped a modest two-game losing streak Tuesday with a 69-61 win at Penn State. The Golden Gophers are 10-5 at home this season.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Fighting Illini at Golden Gophers

Date: Saturday, February 8, 2025

Time: 6:00PM EST

Site: Williams Arena

City: Minneapolis, MN

Network/Streaming: BTN

Game odds for Fighting Illini at Golden Gophers

*odds courtesy of BetMGM

Odds: Illinois Fighting Illini (-285), Minnesota Golden Gophers (+230)

Spread: Fighting Illini -6.5

Total: 146.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Illinois at Minnesota

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Fighting Illini vs Golden Gophers Best Bets

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Fighting Illini & Golden Gophers game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Illinois on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Minnesota at +6.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the over on the Game Total of 146.5.

Fighting Illini vs Golden Gophers: Top betting trends and recent stats

Illinois has won 7 straight games against Minnesota

Illinois’ last 3 versus Minnesota have gone over the Total

This season Illinois has failed to cover the spread in 3 away games against teams with worse records

