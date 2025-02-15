Minnesota at USC Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats
Saturday’s Big Ten men’s basketball schedule includes a West Coast tilt between the Golden Gophers of Minnesota (12-12, 4-9) and the USC Trojans (14-10, 6-7).
Minnesota was waxed in their last game by No. 23 Illinois 95-74 Saturday. USC won Tuesday at home 92-67 against Penn State.
The Trojans’ record in their last ten games is 5-5 while the Golden Gophers’ record is 4-6 in their last ten. Minnesota is 2-4 on the road this season while USC is 11-5 at home.
Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.
We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the opening tip, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.
Game details & how to watch Minnesota at USC
- Date: Saturday, February 15, 2025
- Time: 4:00PM EST
- Site: Galen Center
- City: Los Angeles, CA
- Network/Streaming: BTN
Game odds for Golden Gophers at Trojans
*odds courtesy of BetMGM
- Odds: Minnesota Golden Gophers (+260), USC Trojans (-325)
- Spread: Trojans -7.5
- Total: 139.5 points
Expert picks & predictions for Minnesota at USC
NBC Sports Bet Best Bet
Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.
Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.
Golden Gophers vs Trojans Best Bets
Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Saturday’s Golden Gophers & Trojans game:
- Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the USC Trojans on the Moneyline.
- Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the USC at -7.5.
- Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 139.5.
Golden Gophers vs Trojans: Top betting trends and recent stats
- USC has won its last 32 home games against teams with worse records
- 6 of Minnesota’s last 8 road games have stayed under the Total
- USC has covered the spread in 4 of its last 5 home games against teams with worse records
