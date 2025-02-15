Minnesota at USC Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

Saturday’s Big Ten men’s basketball schedule includes a West Coast tilt between the Golden Gophers of Minnesota (12-12, 4-9) and the USC Trojans (14-10, 6-7).

Minnesota was waxed in their last game by No. 23 Illinois 95-74 Saturday. USC won Tuesday at home 92-67 against Penn State.

The Trojans’ record in their last ten games is 5-5 while the Golden Gophers’ record is 4-6 in their last ten. Minnesota is 2-4 on the road this season while USC is 11-5 at home.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Minnesota at USC

Date: Saturday, February 15, 2025

Time: 4:00PM EST

Site: Galen Center

City: Los Angeles, CA

Network/Streaming: BTN

Game odds for Golden Gophers at Trojans

*odds courtesy of BetMGM

Odds: Minnesota Golden Gophers (+260), USC Trojans (-325)

Spread: Trojans -7.5

Total: 139.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Minnesota at USC

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Golden Gophers vs Trojans Best Bets

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Saturday’s Golden Gophers & Trojans game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the USC Trojans on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the USC at -7.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 139.5.

Golden Gophers vs Trojans: Top betting trends and recent stats

USC has won its last 32 home games against teams with worse records

6 of Minnesota’s last 8 road games have stayed under the Total

USC has covered the spread in 4 of its last 5 home games against teams with worse records

