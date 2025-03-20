Mount St. Mary’s vs Duke Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats for 2025 March Madness

The Duke Blue Devils (31-3), the No. 1 seed in the East Region face the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (23-12), the No. 16 seed, in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday in Raleigh, NC.

Under coach Jon Scheyer, Duke won the ACC regular season and tournament. The team boasts a stacked roster led by star freshman Cooper Flagg, the presumptive No. 1 NBA Draft pick. Flagg is expected to return from a sprained ankle suffered during the ACC Tournament.

The Mountaineers, led by coach Dan Engelstad earned their tournament berth by winning the MAAC Championship followed by a win in their First Four game against American University, 83-72, Wednesday night. Dola Adebayo leads the Mountaineers in scoring averaging 13.4 points per game.

It would be shocking if Duke’s aggressive defense and fast-paced offense do not combine to overwhelm the Mountaineers.

The winner of this game earns the right to play the winner of the Mississippi State vs. Baylor game Sunday.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Mount St. Mary’s vs. Duke

Date: Friday, March 21, 2025

Time: 2:50PM EST

Site: PNC Arena

City: Raleigh, NC

Network/Streaming:

Game odds for Mount St. Mary’s vs. Duke

The latest odds as of Thursday courtesy of BetMGM :

Odds: Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers , Duke Blue Devils (

Spread: Blue Devils 0

Total: points

Expert picks & predictions for Mount St. Mary’s vs. Duke

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s Mountaineers & Blue Devils game:

Moneyline: This game is not offered on the Moneytline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Duke Blue Devils -32.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total OVER 140.5.

Mount St. Mary’s vs. Duke: Top betting trends and recent stats

Duke is riding an 11-game winning streak

Duke is 8-3 against the spread in their last 11 games (21-10 ATS for the season)

Over their last 11 games, Duke’s Game Totals are 7-4 to the OVER

Mount St. Mary’s has won 6 of their last 7 games on the Moneyline

Mount St. Mary’s is 7-0 against the spread in their last 7 games (18-11 ATS for the season)

