NCAA Tournament - High Point vs. Purdue Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

No. 4 seed Purdue (22-11) takes the court Thursday against No. 13 High Point (29-5) in the first game of the day in the Midwest Region. High Point won the Big South Tournament while Purdue lost in the Quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tourney.

The High Point Panthers have won 14 in a row. They have not lost since an 82-80 loss January 16 at Longwood. The Boilermakers of Purdue have been far less consistent having won just four of their last ten games.

Kezza Giffa, a senior from Paris, leads the Panthers in scoring averaging 14.8 per game. 7’0” center Juslin Bodo Bodo, a sophomore from Cameroon is averaging 8.4 rebounds per game. Size or a lack of an interior presence has been an issue for Purdue this season. Point guard Braden Smith runs the show for the Boilermakers. He is second in the nation averaging 8.7 assists per game.

The winner earns the right to play the winner of Clemson vs. McNeese State.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the opening tip, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch High Point vs. Purdue

Date: Thursday, March 20, 2025

Time: 12:40PM EST

Site: The AMP

City: Providence, RI

Network/Streaming: truTV

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest scores and player news. Check out our day-by-day NCAA Basketball Schedule Page that includes live game updates.

Game odds for High Point vs. Purdue

The latest odds as of Tuesday courtesy of BetMGM :

Odds: High Point Panthers (+290), Purdue Boilermakers (-375)

Spread: Boilermakers -8.5

Total: 153.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for High Point vs. Purdue

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Thursday’s Panthers & Boilermakers game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the High Point Panthers +8.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Game Total OVER 153.5.

High Point vs. Purdue: Top betting trends and recent stats

Over the course of their current 14-game winning streak, High Point is 9-5 against the Spread

The Panthers are 6-8 to the OVER in their last 14 games

Purdue has lost 3 in a row and 6 of their last 8

The Boilermakers are 5-3 to the OVER in their last 8 games

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NCAA Basketball Top Trends Tool on NBCSports.com!

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.