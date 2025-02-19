No. 10 St. John’s at DePaul Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

The best team in the Big East visits the league’s worst tonight as No. 10 St. John’s (22-4, 13-2) takes on the DePaul Blue Demons (11-15, 2-13) in Chicago. The Red Storm sits atop the conference leading second-place Marquette and Creighton by two games. DePaul is tied with Seton Hall for last place in the Big East.

The Red Storm takes the court after an exciting 79-73 win at Madison Square Garden over the Creighton Bluejays on Sunday. RJ Luis led the way with 23 for the home team.

DePaul has won two Big East games this season and that is two more than all of last season. That said, its been rough sledding for the Blue Demons. They currently are on a three-game losing streak. Saturday, they lost at Xavier, 85-68.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch St. John’s at DePaul

Date: Wednesday, February 19, 2025

Time: 9:00PM EST

Site: Wintrust Arena

City: Chicago, IL

Network/Streaming: FS1

Game odds for St. John’s at DePaul

*odds courtesy of BetMGM

Odds: St. John’s Red Storm (-1100), DePaul Blue Demons (+650)

Spread: Red Storm -12.5

Total: 142.5 points

St. John’s at DePaul Best Bets

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) is not expecting points in the first half: 1H Under 68.5 (-120)

“In the first meeting, the combined first-half score was 40-29 (69 points) and I am expecting more of a grind this time around. St. John’s has been working on their triples with 73 attempts over the last three games, so everyone is expecting more points, but the Red Storm have yet to break 80 points in nine consecutive games. DePaul allowed 85 points to Xavier last game and in the past three instances that the Blue Demons permitted 80-plus points, the first-half Under has cashed the following game. I lean the first-half Under 68.5 down to 67.5.”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Red Storm & Blue Demons game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on St. John’s on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on DePaul at +12.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 142.5.

Red Storm vs Blue Demons: Top betting trends and recent stats

St. John’s has won 6 of its last 8 at DePaul

St. John’s last 3 games at DePaul have gone over the Total

St. John’s has covered the Spread in 4 of its last 5 games at DePaul

