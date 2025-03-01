No. 12 Texas A&M at No. 3 Florida Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

The Florida Gators (24-4, 11-4) continue their pursuit of a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament when they host the Aggies of Texas A&M (20-8, 9-6) Saturday night in Gainesville.

The Gators drive for a top seed hit a bump Tuesday in an 88-83 loss in Athens to the Bulldogs. The loss snapped a six-game winning streak for Florida.

The Aggies have lost three in a row. Wednesday night they lost at home to Vanderbilt, 86-84.

Texas A&M is 4-4 on the road this season while the Gators are 13-1 at home.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Texas A&M at Florida

Date: Saturday, March 1, 2025

Time: 8:30PM EST

Site: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center

City: Gainesville, FL

Network/Streaming: SEC Network

Game odds for Aggies at Gators

The latest odds as of Saturday courtesy of BetMGM :

Odds: Texas A&M Aggies (+340), Florida Gators (-450)

Spread: Gators -9.5

Total: 148.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Texas A&M at Florida

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Texas A&M Aggies +9.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 148.5.

Texas A&M at Florida: Top betting trends and recent stats

These teams are 5-5 against each other on the moneyline in their last ten meetings

The Aggies are 5-4-1 against the spread against Florida in their last ten games

Florida has covered in 6 of their last 7 games and 7 of their last 10 overall

The OVER has cashed in each of the Aggies last two games



